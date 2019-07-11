Springowl Associates Has Lifted Its Position in Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) as Share Price Rose; Greenlight Capital Trimmed Its Stake in Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) by $38.29 Million

Greenlight Capital Inc decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 50.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenlight Capital Inc sold 671,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 659,425 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.03 million, down from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $75.7. About 770,525 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 24.75% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.32% the S&P500.

Springowl Associates Llc increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX) by 53.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc bought 46,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 33.57% with the market. The hedge fund held 133,082 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $985,000, up from 86,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.68 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.97. About 230,356 shares traded. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 12.31% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MX News: 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip Sees 2Q Rev $182M-$188M; 12/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 15/05/2018 – Shannon River Management Buys 1% of Magnachip Semiconductor; 22/05/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Cavalry Group Buys New 1.1% Position in Magnachip Semiconductor; 23/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor at Foundry Technology Symposium May 23; 14/05/2018 – Earn 7.5% Yield To Maturity With MagnaChip Semiconductor 2021 Bonds; 08/03/2018 All countries hit by US metals tariffs can negotiate exclusions -AP report; 19/03/2018 – MagnaChip Offers Automotive-Grade 0.18 micron BCD Process Technology with up to 100V Operation Voltage

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold MX shares while 16 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 22.24 million shares or 0.69% less from 22.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Pa holds 1.03 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. North Run Capital LP holds 1.21 million shares or 5.71% of its portfolio. Regions Financial holds 0% or 200 shares in its portfolio. 4,471 were accumulated by Barclays Plc. Invesco Ltd holds 82,010 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hood River Capital Management Ltd Co has invested 0.76% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) or 492,125 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo & Mn has 0% invested in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Davenport And Communication Lc holds 107,700 shares. Citadel Limited Com reported 52,263 shares. Menta Limited Com stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Gsa Llp stated it has 11,061 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Grp Inc One Trading Ltd Partnership accumulated 0% or 62,697 shares. Springowl reported 1.33% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Prtnrs Ltd stated it has 57,323 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 26.92% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.52 per share. TPX’s profit will be $36.12M for 28.67 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.22% EPS growth.