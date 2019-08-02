Springowl Associates Has Increased Stake in Magnachip Semiconductor (MX); Plante Moran Financial Advisors Lowered Its Stake in Pepsico (PEP) by $1.16 Million as Shares Rose

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc sold 9,499 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 437,262 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.59M, down from 446,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $177.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $127.14. About 6.20M shares traded or 43.96% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS TEAM IS “MANIACALLY” FOCUSED ON GETTING NAB BUSINESS BACK TO TRACK IN 2H18, AND WILL SEQUENTIALLY IMPROVE EVERY QUARTER; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelp; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev Up 14%; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO 1Q CORE EPS 96C, EST. 93C; REAFFIRMS YEAR CORE EPS VIEW; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – EXCLUDING NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES UNIT, CO GENERATED 4.6% ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND 7% CORE OPERATING PROFIT GROWTH- CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo’s earnings and revenue top expectations; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks to Continue to Operate Independently From Headquarters in San Francisco; 17/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at Get Ready Fest™: Helping Feed Camden; 16/04/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PRODUCTS PHILIPPINES DECLARES 0.044 PESO DIVIDEND

Springowl Associates Llc increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX) by 53.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc bought 46,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.94% . The hedge fund held 133,082 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $985,000, up from 86,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $385.20M market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $11.25. About 755,636 shares traded or 146.43% up from the average. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 1.34% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.34% the S&P500. Some Historical MX News: 19/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Magnachip Semiconductor; 14/05/2018 – Cavalry Group Buys New 1.1% Position in Magnachip Semiconductor; 01/05/2018 – MagnaChip Introduces Third-Generation 40-Nanometer Mobile OLED DDIC for Smartphone Displays Without Bezels; 16/04/2018 – MagnaChip to Host Annual Foundry Technology Symposium in Santa Clara, California on May 23, 2018; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 14/05/2018 – MagnaChip and YMC to Offer Cost Effective 0.13 micron Multiple-Time Programmable (MTP) IP Solutions

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 21.19 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $10.58 billion and $323.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell Mid (IWR) by 7,176 shares to 25,116 shares, valued at $1.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.