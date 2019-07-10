Springowl Associates Has Increased Stake in Allegheny Technologies (ATI) as Stock Declined; As Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Stock Price Declined, Forbes J M & Co Llp Lifted Holding by $407,252

Springowl Associates Llc increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI) by 211% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc bought 21,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.35% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 31,100 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $795,000, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Allegheny Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $24.3. About 238,679 shares traded. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has declined 18.20% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.63% the S&P500. Some Historical ATI News: 27/03/2018 – Allegheny & Tsingshan Stainless Joint Venture Files Tariff Exclusion Request; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q Profit Boosted by A&T Stainless JV Sale; 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES ATI’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE; AFFIRMS RATINGS; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny Files For Exclusion From Tariffs For JV Formed With China-based Company — MarketWatch; 11/05/2018 – WPXI: #BREAKING: Police have uncovered a suspected meth lab at a Motel 6 in Allegheny Co. Chopper 11 is live over the sce…; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 24C; 24/05/2018 – Jet engines help power cobalt to 10-year highs; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies Volume Jumps Almost Six Times Average; 22/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC – INVESTMENT WILL TAKE APPROXIMATELY 3 YEARS TO COMPLETE AND FULLY QUALIFY FOR AEROSPACE-RELATED PRODUCTION; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR THE FIRST QUARTER 2018 WERE $42 MILLION

Forbes J M & Co Llp increased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forbes J M & Co Llp bought 5,989 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 160,146 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.97 million, up from 154,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forbes J M & Co Llp who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $63.93. About 500,256 shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 9.16% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 01/05/2018 – Emerson Declares Dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ Emerson Electric Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EMR); 05/03/2018 Emerson and Total Sign Long-Term Global Agreement for Paradigm Exploration & Production Software Solutions; 16/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs SIPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/16/2018; 15/03/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – UNDERLYING ORDERS GROWTH WAS IN 5 TO 10 PCT RANGE FOR FEB; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric: Textron Unit Brands Include Greenlee, Klauke; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees FY18 Underlying Sales Growth About 7%; 18/04/2018 – Textron profit soars, agrees to sell tools business to Emerson; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Emerson College’s Revenue Bonds; Outlook Stable; 21/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs SIPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/21/2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.68, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold ATI shares while 76 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 132.09 million shares or 1.61% more from 129.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 20,000 were reported by Rmb Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company. 8,440 were reported by Malaga Cove. Moreover, Triangle Securities Wealth has 1.48% invested in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) for 14,843 shares. 887,461 are owned by Morgan Stanley. Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) for 34,237 shares. Macroview Investment Mngmt Llc has invested 0.3% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Federated Invsts Pa reported 0.06% stake. Us Natl Bank De reported 44,200 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.01% or 222,006 shares. American Grp Incorporated reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). 47,613 are held by Ameritas Invest. Principal Fincl Inc holds 0.01% or 552,999 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd invested 0.04% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company reported 38,711 shares. Van Eck Associate Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) for 111,779 shares.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $192,060 activity.

Forbes J M & Co Llp, which manages about $588.17M and $466.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 19,343 shares to 142,251 shares, valued at $16.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM) by 26,716 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,410 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V).