Springowl Associates Has Increased Position in Visteon (VC) by $609,000; Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Maryland Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding by $367,242 as Share Value Declined

Springowl Associates Llc increased its stake in Visteon Corp (VC) by 80.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc bought 10,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 23,571 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38 million, up from 13,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Visteon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $81.08. About 360,310 shares traded. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 42.86% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.86% the S&P500. Some Historical VC News: 24/04/2018 – Visteon to Provide SmartCore™ Cockpit Domain Controller to Geely Auto for Pure Electric Platform; 19/04/2018 – DJ Visteon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VC); 26/04/2018 – Visteon 1Q EPS $2.11; 05/03/2018 – VISTEON’S CFR TO Ba2 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 15/05/2018 – Panagora Adds Aptiv, Exits Visteon, Cuts Kimberly-Clark: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Visteon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati

Maryland Capital Management decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 1.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management sold 194 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 18,234 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.53M, down from 18,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $909.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1839.34. About 1.97M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/05/2018 – MEDIA-For Amazon, deal with India’s Flipkart was a non-starter – Business Standard; 15/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 20/03/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Flipkart dialled Amazon after Walmart revived deal talks – Mint; 18/04/2018 – AMAZON’S BEZOS SAYS 2017 WAS BEST YEAR YET FOR HARDWARE SALES; 21/05/2018 – Even back in 2005, Jeff Bezos counted the Oracle of Omaha as someone worth listening to; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s AWS and advertising businesses are fueling its retail dominance High growth plus big margins equals trouble for all other retailers; 05/03/2018 – According to a recent survey, roughly 45 percent were open to using Amazon as their primary banking account; 09/05/2018 – Amazon’s cloud business is now releasing numbers that show something important about its customer base: loyalty; 23/03/2018 – Whole Foods is slashing marketing jobs in its latest post-Amazon push to cut costs

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold VC shares while 56 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 32.46 million shares or 4.29% more from 31.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup holds 0% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) or 22,581 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsrs stated it has 3,596 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) for 152,358 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Incorporated owns 485,336 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0.01% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Amica Retiree holds 0.11% or 2,349 shares. State Street invested in 0% or 949,867 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 1,720 shares in its portfolio. Washington-based Parametric Port Assocs Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Moreover, Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 195,741 shares. Berkley W R Corporation holds 1.62% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) for 133,415 shares. Iridian Asset Mngmt Ltd Ct owns 1.56% invested in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) for 1.84M shares. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Co has 0% invested in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Boothbay Fund Limited Co stated it has 26,422 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $302,860 activity. $107,840 worth of stock was bought by Wilson Harry James on Friday, June 21.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 99.96 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.