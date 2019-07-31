Springowl Associates Has Decreased Qualcomm (QCOM) Position as Market Valuation Rose; Cornercap Investment Counsel Has Boosted Holding in Northrop Grumman Com (NOC) as Market Value Rose

Springowl Associates Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 36.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc sold 7,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 13,250 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $756,000, down from 20,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $74.81. About 7.40M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 02/05/2018 – Ivy Science and Tech Adds Qualcomm, Exits Globant; 08/05/2018 – CFIUS reform: Clock ticking for Congress to act by August recess –; 06/03/2018 – Qualcomm, Huawei Could Reach Resolution Soon; 08/05/2018 – U.S. to reveal winners of drone program that has attracted top companies; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – “EXCHANGE OFFER SETTLEMENT DATE” WILL BE PROMPTLY FOLLOWING EXCHANGE OFFER EXPIRATION DATE AND IS EXPECTED TO BE MAY 31; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm Withdrew Two Claims to Satisfy Certain Briefling Limitations and Narrow Issues for Hearing; 13/03/2018 – BROADCOM IS EXPECTED TO ANNOUNCE WEDNESDAY IT WILL DROP ITS CHALLENGE TO QUALCOMM’S BOARD AND WILL CONTINUE WITH ITS REDOMICILIATION PROCESS; 04/05/2018 – DATANG TELECOM TECHNOLOGY 600198.SS SAYS ITS SMARTPHONE CHIP JV WITH QUALCOMM (CHINA) GETS GREEN LIGHT FROM CHINA’S ANTI-MONOPOLY REGULATOR; 06/03/2018 – U.S. panel says concerns over Broadcom deal warrant full investigation -Treasury; 05/03/2018 – U.S. Orders Qualcomm to Delay Board Meeting for Review of Broadcom Offer –5th Update

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp Com (NOC) by 24.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc bought 2,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,530 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11M, up from 9,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $352.91. About 581,152 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has declined 7.60% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 28/03/2018 – CORRECT: NORTHROP SAYS POLAND SIGNS LOI FOR IAMD IBCS; 28/03/2018 – Poland Signs Agreement to Purchase Northrop Grumman’s Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System; 23/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman to Participate in Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 09/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman, not SpaceX, reported to be at fault for loss of top-secret Zuma satellite; 17/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS NORTHROP GRUMMAN ‘A-2’ SHORT-TERM RATING; 30/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Increases Quarterly Dividend 9 Percent to $1.20 per Share; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN BOOSTS FORECAST; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Gets Sales Growth from Aerospace, Mission Systems Segments — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman 1Q Cash Used in Operating Activities $237M

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $912.27M and $723.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Camden National Corp (NASDAQ:CAC) by 12,218 shares to 11,402 shares, valued at $476,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Photronics Inc Com (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 90,113 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,427 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NOC shares while 247 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings.