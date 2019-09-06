Springowl Associates Has Decreased Papa Johns Intl (PZZA) Position by $2.17 Million; Market Value Declined; Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Holding in Huntington Ingalls Inds (HII) Has Cut by $342,102

Springowl Associates Llc decreased its stake in Papa Johns Intl Inc (PZZA) by 51.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc sold 41,817 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% . The hedge fund held 39,287 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08M, down from 81,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Papa Johns Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $49.9. About 72,842 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Papa John’s takes another NFL hit: Peyton Manning; 08/05/2018 – Papa John’s 1Q Rev $427.4M; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Joe Smith as Chief Financial Officer; 10/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Spain; 26/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S REPORTS JOE SMITH AS CFO; 22/03/2018 – Papa John’s Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 28-29; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OUTLOOK; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $427.4 MLN VS $449.3 MLN FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 26, 2017; 19/04/2018 – DJ Papa John’s International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PZZA); 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Joe Smith as Chief Financial Officer

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc (HII) by 4.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc sold 1,541 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% . The institutional investor held 34,057 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.58 million, down from 35,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $216.22. About 34,851 shares traded. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) has risen 0.14% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HII News: 25/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces New Vice President of Contracts and Pricing at Ingalls Shipbuilding; 12/04/2018 – Huntington Ingalls Industries Plan to Reactivate East Bank Facilities at Ingalls Shipbuilding; 09/04/2018 – Hnn-Hui Hii Joins Heidrick & Struggles as Partner in the Industrial Practice; 29/03/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES AWARDED $94 MILLION ADVANCE PROCUREMENT CONTRACT FOR A 10TH NATIONAL SECURITY CUTTER; 03/05/2018 – Huntington Ingalls Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 20/04/2018 – DJ Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HII); 10/05/2018 – 3D Systems and Huntington Ingalls Industries Partner to Transform U.S. Navy Shipbuilding; 06/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES NEW DIRECTOR OF EDUCATION FOR THE APPRENTICE SCHOOL AT NEWPORT NEWS SHIPBUILDING; 19/03/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Promotes Two Vice Presidents; 03/05/2018 – Huntington Ingalls 1Q Cash From Ops $120M

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 17,356 shares to 1.16 million shares, valued at $42.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortive Corp by 10,170 shares in the quarter, for a total of 470,219 shares, and has risen its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Analysts await Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $3.72 earnings per share, down 29.68% or $1.57 from last year’s $5.29 per share. HII’s profit will be $150.01 million for 14.53 P/E if the $3.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual earnings per share reported by Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.17% EPS growth.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $141,969 activity.