Springowl Associates Has Decreased By $840,000 Its Extreme Networks (EXTR) Position; ZEN GRAPHENE SOLUTIONS LTD COMMON SHARES (ZENYF) Sellers Decreased By 57.63% Their Shorts

ZEN GRAPHENE SOLUTIONS LTD COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) had a decrease of 57.63% in short interest. ZENYF’s SI was 5,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 57.63% from 11,800 shares previously. With 14,900 avg volume, 0 days are for ZEN GRAPHENE SOLUTIONS LTD COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:ZENYF)’s short sellers to cover ZENYF’s short positions. The stock increased 2.24% or $0.0052 during the last trading session, reaching $0.2372. About 1,000 shares traded. ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) has 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Springowl Associates Llc decreased Extreme Networks Inc (EXTR) stake by 37.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Springowl Associates Llc sold 120,000 shares as Extreme Networks Inc (EXTR)’s stock declined 17.20%. The Springowl Associates Llc holds 200,796 shares with $1.50 million value, down from 320,796 last quarter. Extreme Networks Inc now has $815.85 million valuation. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $6.87. About 827,869 shares traded. Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) has declined 23.62% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical EXTR News: 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Sees 4Q EPS 1c-EPS 8c; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks on Track to Grow 2019 Rev 3 to 5% in Combined Portfolio as Compared to 2H 2018 Run-rate; 23/04/2018 – DJ Extreme Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXTR); 08/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS 3Q ADJ REV $262.0M, EST. $268.2M; 01/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 08/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 16C TO 23C, EST. 29C; 29/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Credit Suisse Conference Jun 15; 02/04/2018 – Extreme Networks Launches Extreme Capital Solutions to Bring Flexible Financing Options to Customers and Partners; 09/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind EOG Resources, Alteryx, Synthetic Biologics, Extreme Networks, Knight-Swift Transp

Analysts await Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 113.33% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.15 per share. After $0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Extreme Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -300.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold EXTR shares while 57 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 91.87 million shares or 5.68% more from 86.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirador Partners Lp invested 1.51% of its portfolio in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Grp Inc One Trading Lp has 106,139 shares. Bank Of America De owns 225,685 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Nordea Investment holds 0% in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) or 65 shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel Inc owns 137,335 shares. Diversified Investment Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation owns 63,845 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. Paradigm Cap accumulated 4.43% or 6.74M shares. Geode Mngmt Lc owns 1.41M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md invested in 93,460 shares or 0% of the stock. Schroder Mgmt Grp Inc invested in 0.01% or 1.09 million shares. Jefferies Group Ltd has invested 0% in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 39,355 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 3.62M are held by Fmr Limited Liability Com. Petrus Trust Lta invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR).

Zenyatta Ventures Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the mining of precious and base metals in Canada. The company has market cap of $17.26 million. The firm primarily explores for graphite. It currently has negative earnings. It holds interest in the Albany property located in Northern Ontario, Canada.