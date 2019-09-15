Springowl Associates Has Cut Position in Cbs New (CBS) as Stock Price Rose; Ardevora Asset Management Llp Lifted Its Holding in Texas Instrs (TXN) by $2.10 Million as Market Value Rose

Ardevora Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 6.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ardevora Asset Management Llp bought 18,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 297,488 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.14 million, up from 279,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ardevora Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $129.61. About 3.11 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Texas Instruments’ Senior Unsecured Notes ‘A+’; 24/04/2018 – TI reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 01/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 03/04/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast 1Q18 earnings conference call; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, TI mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q EPS $1.19-EPS $1.39; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Rev $3.79B; 26/03/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast its annual meeting of stockholders

Springowl Associates Llc decreased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.50 million, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.48 billion market cap company. It closed at $43.82 lastly. It is up 0.45% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 09/04/2018 – Viacom/CBS: Major investor sees Moonves key to merger, source says [18:57 BST09 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Viacom asks CBS to raise its bid by $2.8 billion; 11/04/2018 – Hedge fund Paulson & Co takes stake in Viacom amid turnaround; 17/05/2018 – CBS – IF CONSUMMATED, DIVIDEND WOULD ENABLE CO TO OPERATE AS AN INDEPENDENT, NON-CONTROLLED COMPANY AND MORE FULLY EVALUATE STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 07/05/2018 – CBS CORP – FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 04/04/2018 – CNBC: CBS bid for Viacom was immediately rejected, sources tell CNBC; 09/04/2018 – Hemp, Inc. Provides CBS Behind-The-Scenes Access to the Largest Hemp Processing Mill in the Western Hemisphere; 10/04/2018 – Dutch Feb Inflation Was 1.2% – CBS; 10/04/2018 – The Economist: Sources say Viacom bosses regarded CBS’s offer as an insult; 17/05/2018 – Redstone wins voting tussle as CBS-Viacom fight heats up

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 52 investors sold TXN shares while 378 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 739.35 million shares or 4.82% less from 776.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Capital Ltd Liability Com has 0.41% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc has 8,568 shares. The Connecticut-based Halsey Ct has invested 0.04% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Twin Cap Management stated it has 30,218 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Stratos Wealth Prns holds 0.06% or 11,779 shares. Miller Howard Invests holds 2.03% or 601,530 shares in its portfolio. Tower Bridge Advsrs has 0% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Fincl Bank Of Hawaii holds 37,604 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Mckinley Carter Wealth Ser reported 7,631 shares. Beese Fulmer Mngmt Incorporated reported 34,391 shares. 372,039 are owned by Royal London Asset Mngmt. Cornercap Investment Counsel holds 1,782 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Acropolis Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 5,455 shares. Fiduciary Ser Of The Southwest Tx reported 1,783 shares. Becker Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 1,909 shares.

Ardevora Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 6,400 shares to 314,624 shares, valued at $35.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grand Canyon Ed Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 22,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 333,748 shares, and cut its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

Springowl Associates Llc, which manages about $281.30M and $73.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 10,500 shares to 23,571 shares, valued at $1.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 53 investors sold CBS shares while 184 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.17 million shares or 8.04% less from 195.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Matrix Asset Inc Ny holds 1.69% or 190,908 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.02% or 158,683 shares. Oppenheimer Company reported 0.03% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has invested 0.06% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 0.05% or 67,874 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee stated it has 580 shares. Gfs Lc accumulated 4,590 shares. 11,599 are held by Ls Advsr Lc. Art Advsr Lc invested 0.12% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Burke Herbert State Bank Trust Commerce has 4,725 shares. American Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 2.99% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Kentucky Retirement Insurance Fund reported 7,340 shares stake. Moors And Cabot Incorporated invested in 7,519 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 619,056 shares. Moreover, Kistler has 0.08% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS).

Analysts await CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.34 EPS, up 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. CBS’s profit will be $504.04M for 8.18 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by CBS Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.52% EPS growth.