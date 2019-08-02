Springowl Associates Has Boosted Visteon (VC) Position by $525,950; Tarbox Group Has Lowered Its Realty Income (O) Stake by $420,334

Tarbox Group Inc decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tarbox Group Inc sold 5,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 129,970 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.56 million, down from 135,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tarbox Group Inc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $70.28. About 1.06 million shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 18/05/2018 – Realty Income Declares Dividend of 21.95c; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $3.14 TO $3.20; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Reiterates 2018 AFFO Per Share Guidance of $3.14 – $3.20; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Camden Property; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $3.11 TO $3.19; 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 M of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO 79c/Shr; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Rev $318.3M; 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME 1Q FFO/SHR 79C, EST. 78C

Springowl Associates Llc increased its stake in Visteon Corp (VC) by 150.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc bought 7,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 13,071 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $880,000, up from 5,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Visteon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $61.53. About 372,925 shares traded. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 42.86% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.86% the S&P500. Some Historical VC News: 26/04/2018 – Visteon 1Q Adj EPS $2.08; 15/05/2018 – Panagora Adds Aptiv, Exits Visteon, Cuts Kimberly-Clark: 13F; 19/04/2018 – DJ Visteon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VC); 05/03/2018 Moody’s Upgrades Visteon’s Cfr Corporate Family Rating To Ba2, Outlook Is Stable; 14/05/2018 – Ajo, LP Exits Position in Visteon; 15/05/2018 – Silvercrest Asset Management Group Buys 1.3% of Visteon; 10/04/2018 – Visteon’s SmartCore™ Cockpit Domain Controller Wins Automotive News PACE Award; 05/03/2018 – VISTEON’S CFR TO Ba2 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 09/03/2018 – VISTEON IN $150M ACCELERATED SHR REPURCHASE PACT W/ BARCLAYS; 26/04/2018 – Visteon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 37 investors sold O shares while 174 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 215.58 million shares or 0.89% less from 217.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Lc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Moreover, Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Natixis Advsr Lp owns 16,276 shares. Northstar Investment Advsrs Lc stated it has 1.97% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 19,032 shares. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 0.03% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 595,586 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Com has invested 0.05% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Apg Asset Management Us holds 1.64% or 3.04 million shares. Jane Street Limited Liability Corp reported 27,942 shares. Hl Fincl Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 12,375 shares. 136,354 are owned by Bb&T. 31,100 are held by Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky. And Management has 61,256 shares for 1.29% of their portfolio. Adage Prns Gru Ltd Liability Corporation reported 380,300 shares. Swiss Bancorp holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 1.58 million shares.

Analysts await Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 1.25% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.8 per share. O’s profit will be $256.33M for 21.69 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Realty Income Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.22% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold VC shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 31.12 million shares or 3.19% less from 32.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Financial owns 250 shares. First Eagle Invest Limited Liability reported 270,954 shares. Hrt Fincl Lc has 6,709 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) for 25,963 shares. 64,500 are held by Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Co. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 73,907 shares. Prudential Fincl reported 16,761 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cwm Limited Liability Com accumulated 7 shares. Moreover, Kirr Marbach & Com Limited Liability In has 1.71% invested in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) for 104,268 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co holds 83,046 shares. Cipher Cap Lp owns 7,409 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Principal owns 272,490 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 59,298 were reported by Steinberg Asset Ltd Liability Corp. Massachusetts-based Baystate Wealth Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Hanson Mcclain Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) for 1 shares.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $302,860 activity. $107,840 worth of Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) shares were bought by Wilson Harry James.