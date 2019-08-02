Springowl Associates Has Boosted Its Holding in Allegheny Technologies (ATI) by $527,500 as Shares Declined; As Grupo Financiero Galicia (GGAL) Shares Rose, Shareholder Ashmore Group Plc Has Decreased Its Stake

Springowl Associates Llc increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI) by 211% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc bought 21,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.19% . The hedge fund held 31,100 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $795,000, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Allegheny Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.81% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $20.94. About 1.54 million shares traded or 5.80% up from the average. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has declined 21.89% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ATI News: 27/03/2018 – Allegheny Tech: Tariff Exclusion Review Will Take Up to 90 Days to Complete; 01/05/2018 – Allegheny Technologies at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 22/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPROVED AN INVESTMENT TO EXPAND ITS ISO-THERMAL FORGING AND HEAT TREATING CAPACITIES; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny Tech: Venture Imports Semi-Finished Stainless Slab Products From Indonesia; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q Net $58M; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies Volume Jumps Almost Six Times Average; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 24C; 27/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY FILES FOR EXCLUSION FROM SECTION 232 TARIFFS; 22/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC – INVESTMENT WILL TAKE APPROXIMATELY 3 YEARS TO COMPLETE AND FULLY QUALIFY FOR AEROSPACE-RELATED PRODUCTION

Ashmore Group Plc decreased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia (GGAL) by 15.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Group Plc sold 50,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.72% . The institutional investor held 283,056 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.22 million, down from 334,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Group Plc who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.62% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $35.41. About 659,764 shares traded. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has risen 2.37% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million[1]; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S LATIN AMERICA AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; STABLE OUTLOOK; 09/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Brookfield Property Partners, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A, Adaptimmune Therapeuti; 15/05/2018 – Ashmore Adds Grupo Financiero Galicia, Exits Baidu: 13F; 23/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT INVESTMENT TRUST THROUGH DIFFERENT FUNDS; 21/03/2018 – Banregio Grupo Financiero SAB de Jumps 3.2%; Volume Doubles; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero lnteracciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million 1; 11/04/2018 – Fitch: Seguros Inbursa’s Ratings Reflect Legal Support From Grupo Financiero Inbursa; 09/05/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 3.2%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance

Analysts await Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) to report earnings on August, 16. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, up 17.65% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.85 per share. GGAL’s profit will be $143.83M for 8.85 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.63 actual earnings per share reported by Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.65% negative EPS growth.

