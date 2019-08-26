Springowl Associates Decreased Its Papa Johns Intl (PZZA) Position by $2.17 Million as Share Value Declined; Gargoyle Investment Advisor Holding in Coty (COTY) Has Cut by $1.04 Million

Springowl Associates Llc decreased its stake in Papa Johns Intl Inc (PZZA) by 51.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc sold 41,817 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% . The hedge fund held 39,287 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08M, down from 81,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Papa Johns Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.40B market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $43.94. About 442,503 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Joe Smith as Chief Fincl Officer; 07/03/2018 – Papa John’s Wants to Get Back to Making Pizzas; 19/04/2018 – DJ Papa John’s International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PZZA); 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC – REAFFIRMING ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OUTLOOK; 14/05/2018 – Champlain Investment Partners Buys 2.2% Position in Papa John’s; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s: Interim CFO Steve Coke Will Continue to Serve as VP Investor Relations and Strategy; 06/03/2018 – Papa John’s takes another NFL hit: Peyton Manning; 22/03/2018 – Papa John’s Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 28-29; 12/03/2018 – RICKY SANDLER REPORTS 6.5 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC, AS OF FEBRUARY 28, 2018 – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – Peyton Manning sells his Papa John’s franchises before split with NFL

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc decreased its stake in Coty Inc (COTY) by 43.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc sold 94,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.65% . The institutional investor held 122,993 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41M, down from 217,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Coty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.72. About 1.90 million shares traded. Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has declined 19.19% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical COTY News: 15/05/2018 – DYNAMO REDUCED PX, COTY, KHC, BUD, MELI IN 1Q: 13F; 26/03/2018 – Coty Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Coty Inc. to Webcast Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results on May 9, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Coty Inc. Appoints Esra Erkal-Paler Chief Global Corporate Affairs Officer, Executive Committee Member; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B2 Rating To Coty’s Bond Offering; 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Coty Inc. Unsecured Notes ‘BB’; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Coty Inc Rtgs, Rates Recap; Otlk Stable; 15/03/2018 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Coty Inc, BOOK by Cadillac, Made In Bhutan and PNG Air Top the 2018 REBRAND 100®; 21/03/2018 – Coty Inc. to Offer Senior Unsecured Notes; 21/03/2018 – COTY TO OFFER SR UNSECURED NOTES

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.54, from 1.59 in 2018Q4.

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc, which manages about $353.70M and $103.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 5,033 shares to 11,057 shares, valued at $1.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pacwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:PACW) by 9,517 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,238 shares, and has risen its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF).

Since May 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $12.40 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 0.9 in 2018Q4.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $141,969 activity.