Springowl Associates Decreased Its Holding in Extreme Networks (EXTR) by $840,000; As Conagra Foods (CAG) Market Value Declined, Stoneridge Investment Partners Has Upped Its Stake

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Conagra Foods Inc (CAG) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc bought 19,233 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 227,100 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.30 million, up from 207,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Conagra Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $28.45. About 2.43 million shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 21/05/2018 – Conagra Brands CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 11 Months; 06/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Co Announces Termination of Agreement to Acquire the Wesson(R) Oil Brand From Conagra Brands, Inc; 17/05/2018 – Zoe CBD officially launches affiliate program; 05/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Comments on FTC Position Regarding Proposed Acquisition of the Wesson® Oil Brand from Conagra Brands, Inc; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – REITERATED FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK FOR ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS GREW FROM $0.41 TO $0.87 IN QUARTER; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – REITERATED FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK FOR ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH; 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Announces Appointment of Anil Arora to Its Bd of Directors; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands: Tax Law Changes Brought One-Time Estimated Income Tax Benefit of $236.7M in 3; 22/03/2018 – Conagra profit more than doubles on gain from tax reform

Springowl Associates Llc decreased its stake in Extreme Networks Inc (EXTR) by 37.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc sold 120,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.01% . The hedge fund held 200,796 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, down from 320,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Extreme Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $798.45 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $6.7. About 663,767 shares traded. Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) has declined 3.21% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.21% the S&P500. Some Historical EXTR News: 08/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS 3Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 21C; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks 3Q Rev $262M; 08/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 16C TO 23C, EST. 29C; 30/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Extreme Networks Brings Solution Selling Track To ‘Sales Dojo’ Training Program; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks 3Q Adj EPS 16c; 30/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Announces that Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) Securities Class Action Survives Motion to Dismiss; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Sees 4Q Rev $277M-$287M; 30/04/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Conference May 30; 03/04/2018 – Harwood Feffer LLP Announces Investigation of Extreme Networks, Inc; 23/04/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Extreme Networks, Inc

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. Arora Anil bought $48,096 worth of stock or 1,600 shares. 10,000 shares were bought by GREGOR JOIE A, worth $299,865.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark Inc has 0% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). New York-based Spirit Of America Corporation New York has invested 0.03% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 6,176 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cambridge Advisors Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). M Holdings holds 0.17% or 25,977 shares. 58,460 are owned by Wesbanco Bancorporation. 1,466 are held by Tci Wealth Advsr. Moreover, Capital Inv has 0.15% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 90,093 shares. Polaris Greystone Gp Limited Liability Co holds 58,826 shares. Geode Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Raymond James Na holds 0.05% or 29,649 shares. First Fin Corporation In owns 0.88% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 42,492 shares. Gargoyle Advisor Limited Co accumulated 55,965 shares or 1.49% of the stock. 394,061 are owned by Cibc Ww Corporation. 90,497 are held by British Columbia Inv Mgmt Corp.

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $339.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 258,176 shares to 31,133 shares, valued at $311,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Class A by 613 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,019 shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

