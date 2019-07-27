Springowl Associates Decreased Its Extreme Networks (EXTR) Holding as Shares Declined; Next Century Growth Investors Has Lowered Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Stake by $874,944; Share Price Rose

Next Century Growth Investors Llc decreased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) by 10.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc sold 6,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,644 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.17 million, down from 55,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Old Dominion Freight Line for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $164.84. About 511,807 shares traded or 1.41% up from the average. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has declined 0.82% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Increases Expected 2018 Cap Expenditures to Approximately $555 Million; 05/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight: Continue to Benefit From Strength in Domestic Economy; 05/03/2018 Old Dominion Freight Line Provides Update for First-Quarter 2018; 05/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Provides Update for First-Qtr 2018; 14/05/2018 – Invitation to Odfjell SE Capital Markets Day 2018; 26/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – INCREASED ITS EXPECTED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018 TO A TOTAL OF APPROXIMATELY $555 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight 1Q Rev $925M; 05/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT FEB. LTL TONS PER DAY INCREASED 17.9%; 16/03/2018 – REG-Key information relating to cash dividend to be paid by Odfjell SE; 09/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Planned Executive Leadership Team Transition

Springowl Associates Llc decreased its stake in Extreme Networks Inc (EXTR) by 37.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc sold 120,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.20% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 200,796 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, down from 320,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Extreme Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $850.29 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $7.16. About 914,530 shares traded. Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) has declined 23.62% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical EXTR News: 30/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Extreme Networks Brings Solution Selling Track To ‘Sales Dojo’ Training Program; 02/04/2018 – Extreme Networks Launches Extreme Capital Solutions to Bring Flexible Financing Options to Customers and Partners; 27/04/2018 – Extreme Networks Announces Upcoming Financial Conference Schedule; 08/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS 3Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 21C; 30/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Announces that Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) Securities Class Action Survives Motion to Dismiss; 08/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 16C TO 23C, EST. 29C; 23/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Conference Jun 15; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks 3Q Adj EPS 16c; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Sees 4Q Rev $277M-$287M; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks 3Q Loss/Shr 12c

Next Century Growth Investors Llc, which manages about $3.86B and $748.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 987 shares to 9,940 shares, valued at $3.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Calavo Growers Inc (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 16,327 shares in the quarter, for a total of 146,909 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold ODFL shares while 138 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 56.77 million shares or 7.51% less from 61.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Asset Mgmt invested in 0.26% or 341,095 shares. Fred Alger holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 16,909 shares. The Ohio-based Private Trust Na has invested 0.11% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Metropolitan Life has invested 0.17% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 3,137 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Asset Management Inc has 4,178 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Mai Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.04% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Roosevelt Investment Grp reported 2.18% stake. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldg Sa reported 0.02% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 6,977 shares. Franklin Resources invested in 0.02% or 250,821 shares. Westpac Corporation invested in 0% or 3,979 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.07% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Smithfield Trust stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Analysts await Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 113.33% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.15 per share. After $0.01 actual EPS reported by Extreme Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -300.00% negative EPS growth.