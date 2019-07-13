Springowl Associates Cut Its Holding in Extreme Networks (EXTR) by $840,000; As Vale Sa (VALE) Market Valuation Were Volatile, Capital Fund Management Sa Has Increased by $14.10 Million Its Stake

Capital Fund Management Sa increased its stake in Vale Sa (VALE) by 4124.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa bought 1.08M shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.11M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.66 million, up from 26,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Vale Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $13.8. About 15.52M shares traded. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 17.99% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 09/05/2018 – YARA ACQUISITION OF VALE CUBATAO IN BRAZIL APPROVED; 26/04/2018 – VALE EXEC SAYS CO STICKS TO 2018 IRON ORE PRODUCTION TARGET OF 390 MLN TONNES; 21/03/2018 – PENSION FUNDS SEEKING TO SELL VALE STAKES IN PUBLIC OFFER: RTRS; 29/05/2018 – VALE TO ANNOUNCE ORGANIC EXPANSION INVESTMENTS IN BRAZIL: CEO; 24/05/2018 – Mining Weekly: Vale sees key mine topping iron-ore output forecasts in 2018 –; 03/04/2018 – PETROS CEO: PLAN IS TO SELL MINOR STAKE IN VALE; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Vale S.A. Ratings With Stable Outlook; 20/03/2018 – YARA GETS BRAZIL’S APPROVAL TO BUY VALE CUBATAO FERTILIZANTES; 29/05/2018 – BRAZILIAN MINER VALE CEO SAYS IF STRIKE CONTINUES PRODUCTION WILL INEVITABLY BE REDUCED DUE TO A SCARCITY OF CERTAIN MATERIALS; 29/03/2018 – BRAZILIAN MINER VALE SAYS DIVIDEND WILL BE 30 PCT OF ADJUSTED EBITDA, LESS CAPEX OVER FIRST HALF OF THE YEAR

Springowl Associates Llc decreased its stake in Extreme Networks Inc (EXTR) by 37.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc sold 120,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.20% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 200,796 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, down from 320,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Extreme Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $803.97 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.77. About 708,365 shares traded. Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) has declined 23.62% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical EXTR News: 07/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS INC – ON MAY 1, BORROWED ABOUT $200 MILLION UNDER THE SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES TO PAY OFF EXISTING DEBT; 30/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Announces that Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) Securities Class Action Survives Motion to Dismiss; 02/04/2018 – Extreme Networks Launches Extreme Capital Solutions to Bring Flexible Financing Options to Customers and Partners; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Sees 4Q Adj EPS 16c-Adj EPS 23c; 09/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind EOG Resources, Alteryx, Synthetic Biologics, Extreme Networks, Knight-Swift Transp; 27/04/2018 – Extreme Networks Announces Upcoming Financial Conference Schedule; 03/04/2018 – Harwood Feffer LLP Announces Investigation of Extreme Networks, Inc; 29/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Sees 4Q Rev $277M-$287M; 07/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS INC – ON MAY 1, ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT FOR $40 MLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT, $190 MLN FIVE-YEAR TERM LOAN

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92 billion and $11.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trade Desk Inc/The (Put) by 14,200 shares to 35,700 shares, valued at $4.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aspen Technology Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 14,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,800 shares, and cut its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold EXTR shares while 57 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 91.87 million shares or 5.68% more from 86.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bankshares Of America De invested 0% in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). State Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 33,135 shares. Walleye Trading Llc reported 0% stake. Jefferies Gru Lc holds 0% or 11,882 shares. Aperio Lc holds 0% or 35,370 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Inc invested in 0.01% or 2.74M shares. Massachusetts-based Bogle Inv Limited Partnership De has invested 0.36% in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Price T Rowe Associate Md owns 93,460 shares. Raymond James Trust Na has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Parametric Associates Lc has invested 0% in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Hightower Ltd Liability Corporation owns 91,510 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company accumulated 127,278 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0% or 45,831 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 24,179 shares. United Ser Automobile Association holds 0% of its portfolio in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) for 214,140 shares.