Springowl Associates Cut Extreme Networks (EXTR) Stake by $840,000; Market Valuation Rose; Strs Ohio Lifted Its Holding in Tpg Specialty Lending (TSLX) by $2.39 Million as Valuation Declined

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc. (TSLX) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio bought 125,983 shares as the company's stock declined 3.08% . The institutional investor held 5.36M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $107.29M, up from 5.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $20.84. About 198,766 shares traded. TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) has risen 1.86% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.86% the S&P500.

Springowl Associates Llc decreased its stake in Extreme Networks Inc (EXTR) by 37.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc analyzed 120,000 shares as the company's stock rose 19.01% . The hedge fund held 200,796 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50M, down from 320,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Extreme Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $806.78M market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.79. About 664,734 shares traded. Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) has declined 3.21% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.21% the S&P500.

Analysts await Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $-0.06 EPS, down 400.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by Extreme Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 500.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.09 in 2018Q4.

