Springowl Associates Boosted Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Position; Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Lowered Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $8.21 Million

Springowl Associates Llc increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX) by 53.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc bought 46,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 33.57% with the market. The hedge fund held 133,082 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $985,000, up from 86,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $355.03M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.21. About 180,276 shares traded. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 12.31% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MX News: 14/05/2018 – MagnaChip and YMC to Offer Cost Effective 0.13 micron Multiple-Time Programmable (MTP) IP Solutions; 22/05/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Earn 7.5% Yield To Maturity With MagnaChip Semiconductor 2021 Bonds; 19/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – MagnaChip to Host Annual Foundry Technology Symposium in Santa Clara, California on May 23, 2018; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip 1Q EPS 8c; 23/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor at Foundry Technology Symposium May 23; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip Sees 2Q Rev $182M-$188M; 14/05/2018 – K2 Principal Buys New 2.5% Position in Magnachip Semiconductor; 19/03/2018 – MagnaChip Offers Automotive-Grade 0.18 micron BCD Process Technology with up to 100V Operation Voltage

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 8.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd sold 70,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 753,652 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.89M, down from 823,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.06. About 18.14M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – eXp Realty Hires Stacey Onnen as Senior Vice President of Brokerage Operations; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft, Adobe and Mattel among 40 companies pledging to make workplace changes to help women succeed; 04/04/2018 – ECS Achieves AWS Microsoft Workloads Competency Status; 12/03/2018 – WANdisco Approved to Sell Data Platform in Microsoft Bundle; 25/04/2018 – Mississippi Power announces quarterly dividend; 23/05/2018 – Oxfam International Selects Aware by Wiretap™ Governance, Compliance Solution for Workplace by Facebook Collaboration Environment; 25/04/2018 – Zadara Announces GDPR Compliant Storage-as-a-Service Solution; 30/03/2018 – Redmond Mag: Microsoft’s Surface Phone: Rumor or Reality?; 14/03/2018 – eXp Realty Adds Top Agents Across Country; 04/05/2018 – Free to play, expensive to love: ‘Fortnite’ changes video game business

More notable recent MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “MagnaChip Launches 3-channel BLU LED driver for UHD TVs – PRNewswire” on June 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “SYBX, MAT among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (MX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MagnaChip Semiconductor Provides Updated Guidance for Q2 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $204,600 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold MX shares while 16 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 22.24 million shares or 0.69% less from 22.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc holds 0% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) or 10,873 shares. New York-based Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Malaga Cove Cap Lc reported 50,232 shares. 487,920 are held by D E Shaw & Inc. Davenport & Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) for 107,700 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt owns 0% invested in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) for 50,000 shares. Moreover, Gsa Capital Prns Llp has 0.01% invested in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Com has 52,263 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Lp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 197,402 shares. North Run Ltd Partnership holds 5.71% or 1.21M shares in its portfolio. Springowl Associates Lc has invested 1.33% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Ohio-based James Rech Incorporated has invested 0.03% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Manufacturers Life Insur The owns 199,884 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 11,800 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Culbertson A N & Com Inc holds 117,610 shares or 4% of its portfolio. Tdam Usa holds 4.6% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 548,695 shares. Abner Herrman And Brock Limited Co invested 4.65% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). North Point Port Managers Corporation Oh invested in 4,466 shares. Hayek Kallen Inv Mngmt stated it has 84,390 shares. Stephens Investment Mngmt Gru Lc reported 1,561 shares. 76,500 are owned by Walter & Keenan Fin Consulting Co Mi Adv. Excalibur Mngmt Corporation accumulated 37,152 shares or 4.13% of the stock. Coatue Mngmt Lc holds 5.32% or 4.08M shares in its portfolio. Southeast Asset Inc invested in 12,676 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Massachusetts-based Cohen Lawrence B has invested 5.07% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ballentine Ltd Liability holds 60,560 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv holds 1.49% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 18,025 shares. Gabalex Cap Management Limited Liability Co invested in 150,000 shares or 5.11% of the stock. Viking Ltd Partnership owns 9.77 million shares.

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd, which manages about $70.36B and $3.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Takeda Pharmadr (TKPYY) by 139,000 shares to 3.01M shares, valued at $60.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Greif A (NYSE:GEF) by 19,934 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,537 shares, and has risen its stake in Embraer Adr (NYSE:ERJ).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Chewy Stock Is the Most Promising IPO of 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft: Final Performance – Seeking Alpha” published on June 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “IPO Success Makes Slack Stock A Gamble, Not An Investment – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft May Grind To Record Highs – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can Microsoft Avoid Apple’s and Amazon’s $1 Trillion Trap? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.