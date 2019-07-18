Springowl Associates Boosted Its Visteon (VC) Stake by $525,950; Casey’s General Stores (CASY) Valuation Rose While Copeland Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding

Copeland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Casey’s General Stores (CASY) by 6.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc sold 12,588 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 171,457 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.08M, down from 184,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Casey’s General Stores for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.02B market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $163.79. About 266,739 shares traded. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 32.60% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 25/04/2018 – Jolt Cola Announces Casey’s General Store Distribution Deal; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Has Authorized a New $300 M Shr Repurchase Program Through Fiscal Yr 2020; 23/05/2018 – HEDGE FUND JANA PARTNERS SAYS DOES NOT OWN A SINGLE SHARE IN CASEY’S STORES CASY.O – FUND SPOKESMAN; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – H. LYNN HORAK APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores 3Q EPS $5.08; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees FY 2018 Same-Store Grocery and Other Merchandise Sales Up 2% – 3%; 17/05/2018 – Casey’s activists may look for support –; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores 3Q Same-Store Gallons Sold Rose 3.8% With Average Margin of 18.6c/Gallon; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S 3Q EPS $5.08, EST. 63C; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC QTRLY TOTAL REV $2.05 BLN VS $1.77 BLN

Springowl Associates Llc increased its stake in Visteon Corp (VC) by 150.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc bought 7,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.40% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 13,071 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $880,000, up from 5,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Visteon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $55.85. About 440,547 shares traded. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 57.25% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.68% the S&P500. Some Historical VC News: 26/04/2018 – Visteon 1Q EPS $2.11; 24/04/2018 – Visteon to Provide SmartCore™ Cockpit Domain Controller to Geely Auto for Pure Electric Platform; 15/05/2018 – Silvercrest Asset Management Group Buys 1.3% of Visteon; 05/03/2018 – VISTEON’S CFR TO Ba2 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 26/04/2018 – Visteon First-Quarter Profit Rises on Higher Sales; 05/03/2018 Moody’s Upgrades Visteon’s Cfr Corporate Family Rating To Ba2, Outlook Is Stable; 19/03/2018 – Visteon to Conduct 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 6 in Van Buren Township, Michigan

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold CASY shares while 90 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.49% less from 33.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning holds 0% or 3,649 shares. Tru Inv Advsrs invested 0.49% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Usa Portformulas Corp has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Comerica Commercial Bank reported 67,594 shares stake. Amer Grp reported 73,013 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. National Bank Of America De has invested 0.01% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Guggenheim Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 22,235 shares. Acadian Asset Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 6,886 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 91,940 shares. Cornerstone Advisors invested in 14 shares or 0% of the stock. 89 were accumulated by Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited has 1.06% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 587,928 shares. Eulav Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.26% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd reported 145,657 shares. Epoch Investment Prtn Incorporated has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY).

Analysts await Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to report earnings on September, 9. They expect $1.97 EPS, up 3.68% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.9 per share. CASY’s profit will be $72.43M for 20.79 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Casey's General Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 189.71% EPS growth.

Copeland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Badger Meter Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 38,677 shares to 470,820 shares, valued at $26.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Neenah Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 19,499 shares in the quarter, for a total of 184,163 shares, and has risen its stake in Intl Flavors And Fragrances (NYSE:IFF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold VC shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 31.12 million shares or 3.19% less from 32.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Group Ltd Liability reported 10,015 shares stake. 7,600 are held by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems. Lsv Asset Mgmt owns 11,500 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 10,100 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 0% invested in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) for 7,492 shares. Springowl Limited Liability Corporation invested in 13,071 shares or 1.18% of the stock. Fiera Capital reported 0.01% stake. Manufacturers Life Ins Commerce The reported 0% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Art Advisors Llc accumulated 27,899 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gru Llc has 0.13% invested in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Numerixs Technology has invested 0.08% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Morgan Stanley reported 206,574 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System reported 0.01% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). American Group owns 56,467 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $302,860 activity. MANZO ROBERT bought $195,020 worth of Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) on Wednesday, June 5.