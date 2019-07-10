Springbok Capital Management Upped Its Stanley Black & Decker (Put) (SWK) Position; Cray (CRAY)’s Sentiment Is 1.6

Springbok Capital Management Llc increased Stanley Black & Decker Inc (Put) (SWK) stake by 6925% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Springbok Capital Management Llc acquired 27,700 shares as Stanley Black & Decker Inc (Put) (SWK)’s stock rose 0.60%. The Springbok Capital Management Llc holds 28,100 shares with $3.83 million value, up from 400 last quarter. Stanley Black & Decker Inc (Put) now has $21.65B valuation. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $143.38. About 647,677 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has declined 5.84% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Net $170.6M; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFS STANLEY BLACK & DECKER’S IDR AT ‘A-‘; OUTLOOK STABLE; 24/05/2018 – Industrial Dist: Former Stanley B&D Veteran Joins RIDGID As Director Of Product Management; 06/03/2018 Vidmar Launches First 12 Gauge Steel All-Welded Heavy Duty Cabinets; 19/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Announces 2nd Quarter Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Bank NA Exits Position in Stanley Black; 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup; 18/05/2018 – Garage Equipment Market: 2018 Global Procurement Intelligence Report – Key Players are Stanley Black & Decker, Snap-on, Fortive, APEX Tool, and Bosch – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker: Organic Growth Outlook Remains Robust; 15/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Celebrates 175 Years of Leading with Purpose

Cray Inc (CRAY) investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.75, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 75 investment managers increased or started new holdings, while 47 sold and trimmed positions in Cray Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 38.58 million shares, down from 38.86 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Cray Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 40 Increased: 51 New Position: 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold SWK shares while 176 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 128.18 million shares or 1.92% less from 130.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,500 are held by Community National Bank Na. 15,843 were reported by Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 5,579 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Jnba Finance Advisors, a Minnesota-based fund reported 241 shares. Utah Retirement Systems, Utah-based fund reported 28,564 shares. Cumberland Ltd, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 21,843 shares. 1,559 are owned by Campbell And Co Inv Adviser Llc. Moreover, Wellington Shields Cap Management Lc has 0.28% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 12,000 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 158 shares. Pzena Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.79% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 2.42M shares. Naples Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 5,166 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Regions Corp holds 0.02% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) or 15,839 shares. Raymond James Serv Inc has 0.01% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Boston Family Office Ltd Company invested 0.09% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Amica Retiree stated it has 720 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings.

Among 5 analysts covering Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Stanley Black & Decker Inc had 12 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) rating on Monday, March 25. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $150 target. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of SWK in report on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. Buckingham Research maintained Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Neutral” rating. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, April 3 report. Bank of America initiated Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) rating on Friday, June 21. Bank of America has “Sell” rating and $140 target.

Springbok Capital Management Llc decreased Citigroup Inc (Call) (NYSE:C) stake by 6,000 shares to 3,000 valued at $187,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:BBBY) stake by 40,700 shares and now owns 200 shares. Chubb Limited (Call) was reduced too.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $71,212 activity. 600 Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) shares with value of $71,212 were sold by Ramirez Jaime A.

First Washington Corp holds 3.49% of its portfolio in Cray Inc. for 264,190 shares. Paradigm Capital Management Inc Ny owns 1.00 million shares or 2.29% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Granite Investment Partners Llc has 1.11% invested in the company for 750,610 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust has invested 0.65% in the stock. Cortina Asset Management Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 371,873 shares.

Analysts await Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $-0.63 earnings per share, down 215.00% or $0.43 from last year’s $-0.2 per share. After $-0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Cray Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Cray Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, markets, and services high-performance computing systems. The company has market cap of $1.43 billion. It operates through Supercomputing, Storage and Data Management, Maintenance and Support, and Engineering Services and Other divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers a range of supercomputing systems, including the Cray XC series, Cray XC40-AC, Cray CS400, and Cray CS-Storm supercomputers; and analytics products, such as Cray Urika-GX platform used for production-class data analytics workloads.

