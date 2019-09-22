Springbok Capital Management Trimmed New Residential Invt (NRZ) Holding by $331,725; Marathon Asset Management Llp Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) Increased by $1.51 Million as Shares Declined

Marathon Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Llp bought 798 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 48,282 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $91.37 million, up from 47,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $887.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 4.32 million shares traded or 32.31% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/03/2018 – CORRECTED-INTERVIEW-IKEA Group’s new CFO to maintain investment drive through 2020; 15/03/2018 – Amazon Japan said on Thursday it had been raided by the Japan Fair Trade Commission on suspicion of possible anti-trust violation; 18/04/2018 – Some of the major market leaders getting back in the saddle again! $AMZN $BA $CAT $GOOGL and $NVDA all surging and nearing their recent highs; 11/04/2018 – Filtrete™ Brand from 3M Teams up with Amazon to Integrate the New Filtrete™ Smart Air Filter Line with Amazon Dash; 26/04/2018 – Amazon doesn’t break out advertising sales but loops it under the “other” category, which grew 139 percent year-over-year; 04/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: BREAKING: Oracle CEO Catz raises Defense cloud-computing contract fight with Amazon in private dinner with Trump,; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos reveals a brilliant lesson about achieving high standards in Amazon’s shareholder letter; 28/03/2018 – Hopes are high for Amazon’s entry into health care-as long as they don’t ‘pull a Facebook’; 14/03/2018 – Denny’s Grows Digital Ordering Network Through Skill for Amazon Alexa; 01/05/2018 – Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders jumped on the Amazon-bashing train with a tweet Monday night, echoing President Donald Trump’s criticism of the e-commerce giant

Springbok Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in New Residential Invt Corp (NRZ) by 58.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc sold 22,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The hedge fund held 15,500 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $239,000, down from 37,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in New Residential Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $15.21. About 5.03M shares traded or 46.48% up from the average. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 12.74% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NRZ News: 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO A FINANCING TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALTISOURCE’S B3 RATINGS, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 22/03/2018 – New Residential Declares a First Quarter Dividend of $0.50 per Common Share; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Residential Investment Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRZ); 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q EPS $1.81; 27/04/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $259.2 MLN VS $235.3 MLN IN THE PRIOR QUARTER; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT- UNIT ISSUED $425 MLN OF BALANCE OF SERVICER ADVANCE RECEIVABLES, DEFERRED SERVICING FEE BACKED VARIABLE FUNDING NOTES; 15/05/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS SA-ON MAY 8, UNIT, NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT ENTERED AMENDMENT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED NON-BINDING LOI DATED AUGUST 28; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q Net $604.3M

Marathon Asset Management Llp, which manages about $50.94 billion and $7.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 4,865 shares to 855,933 shares, valued at $64.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 16,943 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.48 million shares, and cut its stake in Genpact Ltd (NYSE:G).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “New Highs for AMZN Stock Will Come After Growth Challenges End – Nasdaq” published on September 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon: The Trading Signal – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon.com (AMZN) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA – Nasdaq” published on March 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Senators question Amazon on unsafe products – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt invested in 4,760 shares or 1.32% of the stock. Wagner Bowman Corporation holds 830 shares. Hhr Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 29,877 shares or 4.23% of their US portfolio. Mcf Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has 176 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Liberty Cap Management has 3,638 shares for 3.09% of their portfolio. Kornitzer Cap Management Ks holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 11,745 shares. Alkeon Mngmt Ltd holds 1.54% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 205,348 shares. Cobblestone Advisors Limited Liability Corp Ny reported 2.17% stake. Sands Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp invested 7.22% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Twin Tree Limited Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 5,695 shares. Anderson Hoagland Comm reported 7,932 shares stake. Engineers Gate Manager Lp has invested 0.23% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cadence Bankshares Na reported 1,314 shares. Zevin Asset Mngmt Lc reported 2,339 shares stake. The California-based Old West Investment Management has invested 0.22% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “New Residential Investment: Why I Am Aggressively Buying The Drop – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Mortgage REITs to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “New Residential Investment Corp.: Another Stable Dividend And (Potentially) A New Deal – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Time To Sell New Residential – Seeking Alpha” published on April 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “New Residential preferred stock offering prices for $135M gross proceeds – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Analysts await New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.54 EPS, down 14.29% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.63 per share. NRZ’s profit will be $224.38 million for 7.04 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by New Residential Investment Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.89% EPS growth.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $266,113 activity. Sloves Andrew bought $29,974 worth of stock or 1,800 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.59 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold NRZ shares while 69 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 187.71 million shares or 0.13% more from 187.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cwm Limited Com, a Nebraska-based fund reported 1,030 shares. Lpl Fin Ltd Company reported 151,371 shares. Moreover, Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Limited has 0.01% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Principal invested 0% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Us Bancorporation De has invested 0% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 19,328 shares stake. Denali Ltd Llc accumulated 329,200 shares. Commonwealth Bancorp Of Australia has invested 0.01% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.05% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Liability Corp holds 63,517 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Savings Bank Of America Corporation De holds 5.52M shares. Cap Incorporated Ok holds 0.33% or 427,714 shares in its portfolio. Wealth Planning Ltd holds 12,500 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Earnest Partners Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Putnam Invests Limited Com has invested 0.02% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ).

Springbok Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.29 billion and $2.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc (Put) by 4,000 shares to 19,000 shares, valued at $2.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr (Call) by 109,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 131,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Legacy Tex Finl Group Inc.