Springbok Capital Management Trimmed Its Starbucks (SBUX) Stake by $7.24 Million; Muzinich & Company Holding in Stellus Cap Invt (SCM) Has Cut as Share Price Declined

Springbok Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 97.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc sold 97,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The hedge fund held 2,298 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $171,000, down from 100,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $90.16. About 4.41M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 04/05/2018 – Nestle is getting into the coffee game with a potential acquisition of Starbucks’ grocery business; 15/05/2018 – Hive Launches Industry-First Predictive Analytics to Eliminate Stressful, Reactive Work; 21/04/2018 – Starbucks Lacks Clear Guidance for Employees on Nonpaying Customers; 15/04/2018 – Starbucks chief executive apologizes for arrests of two black men; 29/05/2018 – Pret A Manger Overshadowed by Starbucks But It Sees Growth Ahead; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks: CEO Johnson Apologized on Behalf of Starbucks; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks 2Q Rev $6.03B; 23/03/2018 – Starbucks: The Crystal Ball Frappucino Cometh — Barrons.com; 23/03/2018 – Starbucks has closed its US pay gap – here are 4 other companies that have done the same; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Sees FY18 Comp Sales Growth at Low End of 3%-5% View

Muzinich & Company decreased its stake in Stellus Cap Invt Corp (SCM) by 7.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company sold 23,081 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 275,709 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.90M, down from 298,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Stellus Cap Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $267.33 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $14.12. About 113,150 shares traded or 3.90% up from the average. Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) has risen 9.62% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical SCM News: 08/05/2018 – STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORP – NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE $13.93 AS OF MARCH 31; 02/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Independent Bank Group, Eclipse Resources, Stellus Capital; 08/05/2018 – STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.28; 06/03/2018 Stellus Capital Invest 4Q Net Investment Income Per Shr 28c; 17/04/2018 – Stellus Capital Investment Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2018 Regular Dividend of $0.34 Per Share

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lifeplan Fincl Gru holds 0.02% or 436 shares in its portfolio. Davidson Investment Advsr has 321,177 shares. Barrett Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 362,235 shares or 1.81% of all its holdings. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 3.07 million shares. Sigma Planning Corporation holds 0.18% or 42,773 shares. 1,554 are held by Qci Asset Ny. Tci Wealth Incorporated accumulated 8,419 shares. Hyman Charles D reported 112,013 shares or 0.86% of all its holdings. River Road Asset Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.06% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Garde Capital accumulated 0.36% or 27,752 shares. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co reported 35,515 shares. Cypress accumulated 71,796 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life owns 6,300 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability Corp reported 292,795 shares. Dorsey Whitney Tru Commerce Ltd owns 15,814 shares.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $42.25 million activity. $3.50M worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) was sold by Varma Vivek C on Friday, February 8. Shares for $11.64M were sold by CULVER JOHN on Thursday, February 7.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.73 EPS, up 17.74% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $891.12 million for 30.88 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.67% EPS growth.

Springbok Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.29 billion and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (Call) (NYSE:WBC) by 13,976 shares to 14,000 shares, valued at $1.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bunge Limited (Call) (NYSE:BG) by 27,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC).

Analysts await Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.3 per share. SCM’s profit will be $6.06M for 11.03 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Stellus Capital Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% negative EPS growth.