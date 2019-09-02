Springbok Capital Management Trimmed Its Heritage Crystal Clean (HCCI) Position by $877,041 as Market Value Declined; Kopp Investment Advisors Lifted Stake in Atricure (ATRC)

Springbok Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Heritage Crystal Clean Inc (HCCI) by 50.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc sold 32,483 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% . The hedge fund held 31,709 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $870,000, down from 64,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Heritage Crystal Clean Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $562.62 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $24.5. About 33,957 shares traded. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) has risen 19.62% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical HCCI News: 02/05/2018 – Heritage-Crystal Clean 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 21/04/2018 DJ Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCCI); 09/05/2018 – Heritage-Crystal Short-Interest Ratio Rises 15% to 8 Days; 30/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aldeyra Therapeutics, Freightcar America, Bank of Hawaii, Heritage-Crystal Clean, Amedi; 26/04/2018 – Heritage-Crystal Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Heritage-Crystal Clean 1Q Rev $83.1M

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Atricure Inc. (ATRC) by 20.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc bought 29,087 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.42% . The institutional investor held 171,969 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61 million, up from 142,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Atricure Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $27.39. About 428,498 shares traded or 102.57% up from the average. AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) has risen 16.15% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRC News: 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 4.3% Position in AtriCure; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure Backs 2018 Rev $190M-$196M; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE 1Q LOSS/SHR 31C, EST. LOSS/SHR 27C; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure 1Q Rev $47M; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE 1Q REV. $47.0M, EST. $45.4M; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE ATRC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $190 MLN TO $196 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ AtriCure Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRC); 02/04/2018 AtriCure Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – CEO Carrel Gifts 325 Of AtriCure Inc; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure 1Q Loss/Shr 31c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.55, from 2.39 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.44 in 2018Q4.

Springbok Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.29 billion and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altaba Inc by 21,716 shares to 631,153 shares, valued at $46.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cme Group Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:CME) by 4,502 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Expedia Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, up 18.52% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.27 per share. HCCI’s profit will be $7.35 million for 19.14 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.57% negative EPS growth.

