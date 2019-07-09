Springbok Capital Management Trimmed Its Citigroup (Call) (C) Stake by $372,000; At And T (T) Shareholder Summit Securities Group Has Decreased Its Position

Springbok Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (Call) (C) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 3,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $187,000, down from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $165.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $71.54. About 6.99 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP SAYS IT EXPECTS QUALCOMM TO CLOSE DEAL WITH CO AT CURRENT PROPOSED PRICE OF $127.50 PER SHARE; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup Posts 1Q $150M Pretax Gain on Sale of Hilton Portfolio; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO JOHN GERSPACH SAYS STANDING BY TARGETS FOR EFFICIENCY RATIO IN 2020 IN LOW 50’S; 03/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC W.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $78; 15/05/2018 – CITIGROUP, UBS CARRYING OUT PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF 2.6% OF AENA; 29/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $63; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Allowance For Loan Losses $12.4B; 12/04/2018 – CITI APPOINTS ANGEL NG AS CITI HEAD FOR HONG KONG, MACAU; 07/03/2018 – GHANA OIL IMPORTERS EXPECT GOVT TO CLEAR DEBT BY APRIL: CITI FM; 08/05/2018 – Citigroup’s Eric Itambo Appointed As CoBank Chief Banking Officer

Summit Securities Group Llc decreased its stake in At And T Inc (T) by 77.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Securities Group Llc sold 226,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 64,944 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04M, down from 291,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Securities Group Llc who had been investing in At And T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $33.53. About 25.49 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 20/03/2018 – AT&T-Time Warner Trial Tip-Off Postponed by Snow; 30/03/2018 – Time Warner: Dividend Payable May 1 With April 10 Record Date, Aligning Timing With AT&T Dividend Timing; 30/04/2018 – AT&T-Time Warner Deal at Crossroads as Judge Hears Final Pitches; 15/03/2018 – JUDGE PRESIDING OVER TRIAL TO DETERMINE IF AT&T MAY BUY TIME WARNER SAYS OPENING ARGUMENTS WILL START WEDNESDAY FOLLOWING TWO DAYS OF HEARINGS ON OBJECTIONS; 17/04/2018 – AT&T subsidiary DirecTV asks to be dropped from antitrust case; 05/04/2018 – AT&T REPORTS LAUNCH OF VRIO CORP.’S IPO; 19/03/2018 – COMPAL ELECTRONICS 2324.TW SAYS 2017 NET PROFIT AT T$5.75 BLN; 24/05/2018 – AT&T Shape Event: Converse with Cognitive Code’s SILVIA – The Most Secure and Easy-to-Implement Conversational Artificial Inte; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – EXPECTS ITS MEXICO OPERATIONS TO BE PROFITABLE BY END OF 2018; 21/03/2018 – Can Investor Doubts Save AT&T? — Barrons.com

Springbok Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.29 billion and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 26,949 shares to 49,149 shares, valued at $1.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invitation Homes Inc by 32,504 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,504 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) (NYSE:BABA).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on July, 15 before the open. They expect $1.84 EPS, up 13.58% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.62 per share. C’s profit will be $4.25B for 9.72 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.60% negative EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. $348,343 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) was sold by Hu W. Bradford.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citigroup suspended from some Japan bond auctions – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “From Kyrgyzstan To London: How This CEO Is Trying To Revolutionize Productivity In Financial Services – Benzinga” published on June 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citi, Grab launch co-branded credit cards – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “A Foolish Take: Bank Dividends Are Soaring – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Safe Bulkers, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend on its 8.00% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares; 8.00% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hilltop has invested 0.09% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Kcm Invest Advisors Limited Company holds 8,089 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Assetmark has 0% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Thompson Inv stated it has 133,940 shares. Virginia-based Thompson Siegel Walmsley Llc has invested 0.07% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). First Long Island Investors Limited Company holds 0.9% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 112,435 shares. Kistler owns 8,888 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Axiom Intl Ltd Limited Liability Company De holds 1.03% or 536,910 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock stated it has 161.72 million shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Stephens Ar accumulated 107,284 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Summit Securities Limited Liability Corp reported 0.07% stake. California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0.55% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Chevy Chase accumulated 3.07 million shares. Truepoint owns 22,194 shares. Huntington Fincl Bank holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 16,640 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Palisade Capital Management Lc Nj has 0.1% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 100,931 shares. 3.40M are owned by Envestnet Asset Inc. Captrust Advsr reported 294,714 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Grandfield Dodd Limited stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Godshalk Welsh Capital Management reported 0.95% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Capstone Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.07% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 257,439 shares. Sterneck Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 1.08% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 39,585 shares. Financial Architects holds 0.19% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 3,370 shares. Clean Yield Grp holds 0.27% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 20,996 shares. Amer Assets Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0.44% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Cohen And Steers Inc owns 192,494 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv holds 1.24% or 56,544 shares in its portfolio. Nbt Natl Bank N A owns 0.71% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 124,692 shares. Moneta Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). L & S Advsrs invested in 17,137 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “What the Antitrust Debate Means for Qualcomm Stock – Investorplace.com” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: AT&T vs. T-Mobile – The Motley Fool” on July 06, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Time To Consider Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Summit Securities Group Llc, which manages about $547.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Call) (NYSE:BMY) by 6,385 shares to 6,427 shares, valued at $30.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 7,002 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (Put) (NYSE:HD).

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 1.10% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.91 per share. T’s profit will be $6.57B for 9.31 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.