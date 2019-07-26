Springbok Capital Management Stake In Ulta Beauty (Call) (ULTA) Was Increased; As Pepsico (PEP) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Calamos Wealth Management Cut Position by $4.30 Million

Calamos Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 67.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc sold 35,223 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,899 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07 million, down from 52,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $183.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $130.99. About 2.24M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO – TOTAL DIVIDENDS TO SHAREHOLDERS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $5 BLN & SHARE BUYBACKS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $2 BLN IN 2018; 19/04/2018 – LISTEN: The Coke and Pepsi of lung cancer, a debatable drug price, and a cure for capitalism; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Frito-Lay North America Rev $3.62B; 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO lndra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $2B Share Repurchases in 2018; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES REV WAS DOWN 1 PCT; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.42B; 07/03/2018 – TOPS GROCERY CREDITOR COMMITTEE INCLUDES PEPSICO, UNIONS; 24/04/2018 – Bringing Pop To Fashion: Pepsi® Launches Global Capsule Collection With Boohoo, Umbro, Le Specs, New Era And Anteater; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.70

Springbok Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (Call) (ULTA) by 1000% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 2,200 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $767,000, up from 200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $354.89. About 294,439 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 37.91% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 24/03/2018 – Ulta, Gap, Target and more: These retailers are still opening stores in 2018; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q Net $208.2M; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – COMPANY APPROVES NEW SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION OF $625 MLN; 21/03/2018 – Ulta Refutes Reselling Lawsuit, Saying ‘Third Parties’ May Be to Blame; 01/05/2018 – AMC, Nordstrom Rack, Ulta Beauty Added to The Vineyards at Porter Ranch; 12/03/2018 – Reselling Used Cosmetics Allegedly Enforced by Top Ulta Management; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Profit Rises on U.S. Tax Law, Sales Increase–Earnings Review; 05/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Springbok Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.29B and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mylan N V (Call) (NASDAQ:MYL) by 65,000 shares to 17,000 shares, valued at $482,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alcoa Corp by 35,712 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,988 shares, and cut its stake in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0.03% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) or 22,819 shares. Westover Capital Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 1,148 shares. Montag And Caldwell Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 3.64% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Greenwood Capital Associate Limited reported 1,014 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Exane Derivatives stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Northern Tru owns 0.06% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 670,501 shares. Bartlett And Ltd Liability Co accumulated 1 shares or 0% of the stock. Destination Wealth Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). 4,212 were accumulated by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt. 2,309 were accumulated by Cambridge Investment Advisors Inc. Alpine Woods Capital Invsts Ltd Com owns 1% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 13,152 shares. 657 are owned by Captrust Fincl Advsr. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs has 0.01% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 38,300 shares.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Summit Securities Ltd Liability owns 3,500 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Papp L Roy Assocs reported 54,044 shares. Schroder Invest Mngmt Grp has invested 0.27% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 33,974 were accumulated by Adams Asset Ltd Liability. Moreover, Argi Svcs Ltd Liability Company has 0.12% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Alabama-based Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc has invested 1.04% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability has 20,640 shares. Massachusetts Financial Service Ma has 0.37% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 7.08M shares. Zeke Capital Ltd holds 40,025 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Northern Tru Corporation reported 20.67M shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Moreover, Independent Invsts has 1.04% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 21,840 shares. Smith Salley & holds 66,206 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Grp Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.27% or 4,962 shares. 828,280 are owned by Fifth Third Financial Bank. Int Ca stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

