Springbok Capital Management Stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Lowered by $684,000; Alibaba (BABA) Position Maintained by Wunderlich Capital Managemnt

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its stake in Alibaba (BABA) by 20.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought 2,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,142 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40M, up from 10,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt who had been investing in Alibaba for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $462.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $177.57. About 10.96M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 16/05/2018 – Amazon Brings Its Cross-Border Ambitions to Alibaba’s Backyard; 09/04/2018 – SenseTime: Alibaba Group Led Funding Round; 30/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Joe Tsai: A lot of people are trying to stop China from upgrading its tech, including Senator Mark Warner “I still don’t understand it.”; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Health: Ali JK Owns Relationships With Merchants on Tmall.com for Medical Devices, Adult Products; 08/05/2018 – The deal marks another foray for Alibaba into the South Asian market; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – QTRLY REVENUE WAS RMB61,932 MILLION (US$9,873 MILLION), AN INCREASE OF 61%; 18/04/2018 – THAI GOVERNMENT SAYS ALIBABA GROUP TO INVEST MORE THAN 10 BILLION BAHT IN ‘DIGITAL HUB’ IN EASTERN ECONOMIC CORRIDOR; 12/04/2018 – U.S. Spatial-Analytics Firm Esri, Alibaba Cloud Entered Into Collaborative Agreement; 12/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE – PROPOSAL FOR ALL-CASH TRANSACTION FOR $20.00 PER ADS OR $40.00 PER SHARE; 02/04/2018 – Standard (HK): Alibaba swallows delivery firm

Springbok Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) by 80.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc sold 18,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 75.80% with the market. The hedge fund held 4,362 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $168,000, down from 22,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $53.45. About 734,540 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 89.45% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 09/05/2018 – Tribune/Sinclair divest package gets DoJ nod; 25/05/2018 – Matthew Keys: #BREAKING: Former Sacramento Mayor Kevin Johnson endorses merger between Sinclair Broadcasting, Tribune Media; 02/04/2018 – Rep. Engel: Engel, House Dems Urge DOJ to Conduct Antitrust Review of Proposed Sinclair/Tribune Merger; 02/04/2018 – Sinclair is the largest broadcaster in the U.S., and owns nearly 30 NBC affiliates; 03/04/2018 – Trump blasts the news media as ‘fakers’ and defends Sinclair; 24/04/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Sinclair to sell additional TV stations in bid to win approval for Tribune Media acquisition; 15/05/2018 – RAGING CAPITAL BOOSTED XLNX, SBGI, FCAU, PKE, RDCM IN 1Q: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair to Raise $1.5 Billion From Station Divestitures; 07/03/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: local TV anchors at Sinclair stations are concerned about mandatory corporate promotion language that clai; 24/04/2018 – SINCLAIR BROADCAST- DEAL TO SELL TELEVISION STATIONS TO STANDARD MEDIA, MEREDITH CORP, HOWARD STIRK AND CUNNINGHAM BROADCASTING CORP & ANOTHER PARTY

Springbok Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.29 billion and $1.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 925 shares to 4,089 shares, valued at $1.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caterpillar Inc Del (Put) (NYSE:CAT) by 12,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (Call) (NYSE:CVS).

Analysts await Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, up 144.44% or $0.39 from last year’s $0.27 per share. SBGI’s profit will be $60.30 million for 20.25 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 164.00% EPS growth.

Since July 10, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $21.76 million activity.

