Springbok Capital Management Raised Visa (Put) (V) Position By $608,400; Duane Reade (DRD) Sentiment Is 1.63

Duane Reade (DRD) investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.53, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 13 investment professionals opened new and increased equity positions, while 8 cut down and sold stock positions in Duane Reade. The investment professionals in our database now have: 6.64 million shares, down from 8.02 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Duane Reade in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 4 Increased: 7 New Position: 6.

Springbok Capital Management Llc increased Visa Inc (Put) (V) stake by 88.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Springbok Capital Management Llc acquired 3,900 shares as Visa Inc (Put) (V)’s stock rose 9.34%. The Springbok Capital Management Llc holds 8,300 shares with $1.30M value, up from 4,400 last quarter. Visa Inc (Put) now has $395.45 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.88% or $3.25 during the last trading session, reaching $176.51. About 4.25M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

The stock increased 5.78% or $0.2288 during the last trading session, reaching $4.1888. About 347,760 shares traded or 182.58% up from the average. DRDGOLD Limited (DRD) has risen 18.68% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.68% the S&P500. Some Historical DRD News: 28/03/2018 – SIBANYE DRDGOLD APPROVE TRANSACTION W/ SIBANYE-STILLWATER; 29/05/2018 – DRDGOLD SEEKS TERMINATION OF LISTING ON EURONEXT; 29/05/2018 – DRDGOLD SAYS JSE, NYSE LISTINGS REMAIN UNAFFECTED; 29/05/2018 – DRDGOLD LTD DRDJ.J – TERMINATION WILL BECOME EFFECTIVE FROM 30 MAY 2018; 28/03/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER SGLJ.J – SIBANYE-STILLWATER TRANSACTION WAS APPROVED THROUGH PASSING OF ALL REQUIRED RESOLUTIONS BY DRDGOLD SHAREHOLDERS; 29/05/2018 – DRDGOLD SAYS TERMINATION OF EURONEXT LISTING EFFECTIVE MAY 30; 29/05/2018 – DRDGOLD – FORMAL APPLICATION BEEN MADE TO AUTHORITIES OF EURONEXT ACCESS PARIS MARKET FOR VOLUNTARY TERMINATION OF LISTING OF DRDGOLD SECURITIES ON EURONEXT; 28/03/2018 – JSE: SGL – DRDGOLD SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE THE TRANSACTION WITH SIBANYE-STILLWATER; 06/04/2018 – JSE: DRD – TRP RULING ON THE WAIVER OF THE MANDATORY OFFER; 06/04/2018 – DRDGOLD LTD – TRP HAS GRANTED TRP WAIVER RULING RELATED TO SIBANYE-STILLWATER DEAL

DRDGOLD Limited engages in the retreatment, production, and sale of gold from surface tailings in South Africa. The company has market cap of $304.73 million. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the central and western Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. It has a 380.8 P/E ratio.

Ruffer Llp holds 0.19% of its portfolio in DRDGOLD Limited for 3.71 million shares. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd owns 110,036 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hrt Financial Llc has 0.01% invested in the company for 18,843 shares. The Connecticut-based Paloma Partners Management Co has invested 0.01% in the stock. Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 21,326 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ci Invs Inc has 1.36% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 1.55 million shares. Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Limited Co invested in 3,715 shares. Blackrock holds 121.02 million shares or 0.84% of its portfolio. Money Management Lc accumulated 27,196 shares. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership holds 284,760 shares or 0.9% of its portfolio. National Bank Of The West has invested 1.59% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). New York-based Moore Cap Mngmt Lp has invested 0.48% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Nuwave Investment Mngmt Limited Liability has 668 shares. Shaker Invs Lc Oh reported 2.13% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Grassi Invest Management stated it has 122,344 shares or 2.83% of all its holdings. Df Dent holds 3.91% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 1.26 million shares. Ironwood Ltd Llc holds 0.03% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 335 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al, Virginia-based fund reported 802,200 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Lc stated it has 3.33M shares or 1.17% of all its holdings. Northeast Fincl Consultants Inc stated it has 6,956 shares.

Among 14 analysts covering Visa (NYSE:V), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Visa has $21000 highest and $157 lowest target. $188.57’s average target is 6.83% above currents $176.51 stock price. Visa had 23 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, July 11. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Wedbush. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, July 24 by Nomura. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) earned “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, April 17. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Buy”. As per Thursday, August 1, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by Jefferies. As per Wednesday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Thursday, May 2.

Springbok Capital Management Llc decreased First Tr Exchang Traded Fd I (FMB) stake by 8,123 shares to 347 valued at $19,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Sprint Corporation (Put) (NYSE:S) stake by 1.33M shares and now owns 97,800 shares. Nuveen Quality Muncp Income (NAD) was reduced too.