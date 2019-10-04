Springbok Capital Management Raised Its Position in Smucker J M Co (Put) (SJM) as Market Valuation Declined; Sessa Capital Im LP Has Decreased Groupon (GRPN) Stake by $2.59 Million; Share Price Declined

Springbok Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Smucker J M Co (Put) (SJM) by 86.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc bought 6,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.25% . The hedge fund held 14,900 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.72M, up from 8,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Smucker J M Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $107.67. About 419,031 shares traded. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 0.14% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 22/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker: FDA Informed Company of Three Illness Reports; 05/03/2018 – J. M. SMUCKER SAYS REVIEWING COMPLAINT, WORKING WITH CONAGRA; 04/04/2018 – J.M. SMUCKER EXPLORING STRATEGIC OPTIONS FOR U.S. BAKING UNIT; 05/03/2018 – JM Smucker: Disappointed With FTC Conclusion, Believe Acquisition Would Benefit All Constituents; 06/03/2018 – Smucker Kills Cooking-oil Acquisition After FTC Complaint — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Announces Termination of Agreement to Acquire the Wesson® Oil Brand from Conagra Brands, Inc; 05/03/2018 – FTC: Smucker Would Control at Least 70% of Market for Branded Canola, Vegetable Oils With Wesson Acquisition; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA SAYS IT DISAGREES WITH FTC OBJECTION TO SALE OF WESSON OIL BRAND TO J.M. SMUCKER AND IS CONSIDERING ALL OPTIONS; 06/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Co Announces Termination of Agreement to Acquire the Wesson(R) Oil Brand From Conagra Brands, Inc; 04/04/2018 – J M SMUCKER CO – DEAL IS AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION, WHICH CO WILL FUND WITH DEBT

Sessa Capital Im Lp decreased its stake in Groupon Inc (GRPN) by 27.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sessa Capital Im Lp sold 862,677 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The institutional investor held 2.25 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.04M, down from 3.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sessa Capital Im Lp who had been investing in Groupon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $2.69. About 3.16 million shares traded. Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has declined 34.51% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 09/05/2018 – Groupon 1Q Adj EPS 3c; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON CEO SAYS GIFTCLOUD WILL HELP CREATE LOYALTY PROGRAMS; 01/05/2018 – GROUPON BUYS CLOUD SAVINGS CO; 09/03/2018 Groupon Renews Lease for Kentucky Goods Fulfillment Center; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED $300 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON CFO SAYS GOT TO HIGHER REVENUE PER CUSTOMER FASTER; 01/05/2018 – GROUPON GROUPON BUYS CLOUD SAVINGS CO; 07/05/2018 – Groupon Launches Local Restaurant Deals for American Express Card Members; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON ENDS ITS CONFERENCE CALL; 08/05/2018 – Chicagoans Can Now Order from Grubhub Through Groupon

Sessa Capital Im Lp, which manages about $171.01M and $883.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cars Com Inc by 1.38 million shares to 1.88 million shares, valued at $37.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold GRPN shares while 45 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 343.70 million shares or 0.88% less from 346.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wagner Bowman Mgmt reported 0.01% stake. Goldman Sachs Group reported 3.44M shares. Sessa Im LP reported 0.91% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Legal & General Public Limited Company owns 185,298 shares. Credit Agricole S A owns 1,000 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 396,506 shares. Principal Financial, a Iowa-based fund reported 42,742 shares. 238,405 are owned by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management. Geode Capital Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Huntington Bancorporation stated it has 1 shares. Axa reported 0.03% stake. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 50,063 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 36,330 are owned by Gsa Ptnrs Llp. Sei Invests Co reported 0% stake.

Analysts await Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.01 earnings per share, down 150.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $-0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Groupon, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Groupon Stock Got Crushed Today – Nasdaq” on February 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “13 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on September 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Should Investors Buy into Groupon’s Potential Yelp Acquisition? – Nasdaq” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Groupon +4.1% as quarter easily tops expectations – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Groupon pursuing purchase that could include Yelp – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Since August 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $129,000 activity.

More notable recent The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “General Mills: Neither Disastrous Nor Exhilarating – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Introducing J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM), The Stock That Dropped 25% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why JM Smucker Stock Dropped 6% This Morning – The Motley Fool” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “J.M. Smucker Earnings Preview: Playing Defense – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM): Is It A Good Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 15, 2019.