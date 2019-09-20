Springbok Capital Management Position in Stamps Com (Put) (STMP) Has Cut by $391,500; Holder Fragasso Group Lifted Microsoft (MSFT) Position

Fragasso Group Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 10.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fragasso Group Inc bought 4,232 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 46,434 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.22M, up from 42,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fragasso Group Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $141.07. About 36.10 million shares traded or 47.06% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 10/04/2018 – lteris Named Finalist in Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals; 27/03/2018 – Yippy (YIPI) Chairman and CEO, Richard Granville, Issues Letter to Shareholders; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SEARCH ADVERTISING REVENUE EXCLUDING TRAFFIC ACQUISITION COSTS INCREASED 16% (UP 14% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Executive Vice President Terry Myerson to Leave Company; 09/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS IT WILL PAY ABOUT $16 BLN FOR INITIAL STAKE OF ABOUT 77 PCT IN FLIPKART; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft represented 16 percent of Arista’s revenue in 2017; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q CAPEX TO GROW COMPARED TO 3Q; 17/05/2018 – Abry Partners Merges NexusTek with Breakthrough Technology Group; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second-largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates

Springbok Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Stamps Com Inc (Put) (STMP) by 87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc sold 8,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.62% . The hedge fund held 1,300 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59,000, down from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Stamps Com Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.16% or $3.81 during the last trading session, reaching $70.03. About 562,688 shares traded. Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has declined 81.80% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STMP News: 11/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Named 2018 Top Small Business for Customer Service; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC STMP.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR ABOUT $7.73 TO $8.70; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Raises 2018 View To Net $150M-Net $165M; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM SEES FY ADJ EPS $9.60 TO $10.60, EST. $9.17; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com: Expect 2018 Effective Tax Rate to Be 22%, Compares to Previous Guidance of 28%; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com 1Q EPS $2.54; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.73-EPS $8.70; 23/05/2018 – Stamps.com Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 31; 19/04/2018 – DJ Stampscom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STMP); 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com 1Q Net $47M

Analysts await Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 84.72% or $1.94 from last year’s $2.29 per share. STMP’s profit will be $6.01M for 50.02 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual earnings per share reported by Stamps.com Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -63.54% negative EPS growth.