Springbok Capital Management Position in Popular (Put) (BPOP) Raised by $1.46 Million; Willdan Group (WLDN) Market Value Declined While Bard Associates Has Cut Position

Bard Associates Inc decreased its stake in Willdan Group Inc (WLDN) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bard Associates Inc sold 10,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 203,939 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.60M, down from 214,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bard Associates Inc who had been investing in Willdan Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $391.20 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.94% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $35.04. About 118,595 shares traded or 101.96% up from the average. Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) has risen 24.75% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WLDN News: 08/03/2018 – Willdan Group 4Q Rev $64.2M; 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC QTRLY TOTAL CONTRACT REVENUE OF $64.2 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 12% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 08/03/2018 – Willdan Group 4Q EPS 36c; 17/04/2018 – Willdan Selected for Fourth Time to Implement Puget Sound Energy’s Small Business Direct Install Program; 09/03/2018 – Willdan Group to Participate in 30th Annual ROTH Conference; 02/05/2018 – Hennessy Advisors Inc. Exits Position in Willdan Group; 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC WLDN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $130 MLN TO $140 MLN; 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC SEES 2018 ADJ SHR $1.95 TO $2.05; 01/05/2018 – WILLDAN BUYS ENERGY ENGINEERING FIRM NEWCOMB ANDERSON; 29/03/2018 – PSE&G Extends Willdan’s Role as Audit Engineer for Hospitals Through 2020

Springbok Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Popular Inc (Put) (BPOP) by 943.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc bought 27,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.75% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.63 million, up from 2,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Popular Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $54.38. About 284,064 shares traded. Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has risen 14.41% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BPOP News: 25/05/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $55; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q Net $91.3M; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q Net Interest Income $393; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR INC QUARTERLY SHR $0.89; 25/04/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $49; 09/04/2018 – Popular Community Bank Changes Name to Popular; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O – POPULAR EXPECTED TO RECORD PRE-TAX GAIN OF APPROXIMATELY $95 MLN; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR REPORTS EARLY TERMINATION OF FDIC SHARED-LOSS PACTS; 19/04/2018 – Popular Announces Appointment of Betina Castellví as Chief Security Officer; 23/05/2018 – Popular Announces Early Termination of FDIC Shared-Loss Agreements

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.45, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 28 investors sold BPOP shares while 85 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 80.04 million shares or 2.63% less from 82.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Salzhauer Michael reported 14,964 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt invested in 0% or 10 shares. The Connecticut-based Northcoast Asset Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.27% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Alberta – Canada-based Alberta Invest Corporation has invested 0.06% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Panagora Asset Management reported 160,124 shares stake. Blackrock Incorporated reported 4.39 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Advisors Asset Management owns 7,935 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.02% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) or 174,113 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited reported 12,277 shares. 2.88 million are owned by Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md. Alliancebernstein LP has 51,791 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Finance Mngmt owns 0% invested in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) for 225 shares. Penbrook Management Llc has invested 1.35% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Whittier Communication holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth has invested 0% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP).

Springbok Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.29B and $2.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vistra Energy Corp (Call) by 44,985 shares to 3,500 shares, valued at $79,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (Call) (NYSE:MLM) by 19,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 700 shares, and cut its stake in Cutera Inc (NASDAQ:CUTR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 12 investors sold WLDN shares while 21 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 8.68 million shares or 12.00% more from 7.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 22,732 shares. Teton Advisors accumulated 61,869 shares. Federated Investors Pa reported 440,000 shares. Alps Advisors accumulated 16,987 shares. Glenmede Trust Na stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) for 1,874 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P, Texas-based fund reported 472,533 shares. Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corporation has 91,699 shares. Fmr Ltd Llc owns 19,701 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Swiss Retail Bank reported 19,500 shares. Cortina Asset Management Limited Com owns 248,090 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. 6,975 are owned by Goldman Sachs Group. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Inc stated it has 0% in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN). Vestor Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.01% in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN). Aperio Gru Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN).