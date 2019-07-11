Springbok Capital Management Position In Alexion Pharmaceuticals (Call) (ALXN) Was Raised; Bragg Financial Advisors Has Boosted Its Stake in General Electric Co (GE) by $345,510

Springbok Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) (ALXN) by 24093.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc bought 29,876 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06M, up from 124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $121.41. About 1.20 million shares traded. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has risen 4.53% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 26/04/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals 1Q Net $249.1M; 11/04/2018 – Alexion buying Swedish biotech for $855 million to broaden rare disease pipeline; 16/04/2018 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Phase 1b Open Label Study of APL-2 in PNH Patients Not Previously Treated with Eculizumab; 15/03/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals: Regulatory Submissions Planned in the U.S., EU and Japan in the 2H of 2018; 26/04/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS $1.11; 20/04/2018 – $ALXN — Here is the official statement from Attorney General of the Union of Brazil “Soliris case was only the first to be tried by the STJ. Several other drugs in the same situation”; 24/04/2018 – ALEXION: OFFER DOCUMENT ON ALEXION’S RECOMMENDED PUBLIC CASH; 25/05/2018 – Alexion: Wilson Therapeutics Holders Accept Offer; 02/04/2018 – ABEONA THERAPEUTICS INC – THIEL MOST RECENTLY SERVED AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER OF ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC; 15/05/2018 – Perceptive Adds Alexion, Exits Zimmer Biomet: 13F

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 20.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought 38,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 229,720 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30 million, up from 191,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.13. About 23.74 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 26/04/2018 – WATSA: GENERAL ELECTRIC HAS TO DECENTRALIZE ITS BUSINESSES; 25/04/2018 – FEEDBACK PLC – ANNOUNCES A SOFTWARE LICENCE AND DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH GENERAL ELECTRIC HEALTHCARE (GEHC) FOR TEXRAD; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO SEES POWER UNIT EXCEEDING $1B 2018 COST CUT TARGET; 12/03/2018 – GE Awarded New Equity Awards to CEO, CFO in February – Proxy; 18/04/2018 – Airlines inspecting Boeing 737 engines after fatal Southwest incident; 12/04/2018 – GE EXPLORES HYBRID DEALS, SPINOFFS IN STRATEGIC REVIEW – WSJ, CITING; 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: GE attracts Wartsila, private equity interest for Jenbacher; 08/05/2018 – ZHEJIANG CHINA LIGHT & TEXTILE INDUSTRIAL 600790.SS SAYS BOARD ELECTS GE MEIRONG AS CHAIRMAN; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL WITH GE IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE ABOUT $150M OF ANNUAL CASH TAX SAVINGS FOR NEXT 15 YEARS; 20/03/2018 – GE POWER INDIA LTD GEPO.NS SAYS CO GETS CONTRACT WORTH ABOUT 3.09 BLN RUPEES BY NTPC LIMITED

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ALXN shares while 137 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 207.90 million shares or 0.54% more from 206.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory stated it has 18,111 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Renaissance Technologies Ltd reported 801,800 shares. Farmers Merchants Invs holds 0% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) for 100 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.12% or 303,567 shares. At Bancorp reported 7,694 shares. Intrust State Bank Na, a Kansas-based fund reported 1,934 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board has 444,281 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System holds 0.06% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) or 353,835 shares. Arrowgrass Cap Ptnrs (Us) LP reported 8,658 shares. Mufg Americas holds 0% or 30 shares. Hbk Invests Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 1,948 shares. 21,159 are held by Stephens Investment Gru Ltd Liability Company. First Eagle Limited Liability holds 0.05% or 145,900 shares. 5,600 are owned by Nomura Hldgs Inc. Mackay Shields Lc owns 49,118 shares.

Springbok Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.29 billion and $1.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rubicon Proj Inc (NYSE:RUBI) by 69,700 shares to 2,300 shares, valued at $14,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 33,266 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,634 shares, and cut its stake in Lions Gate Entmnt Corp.

