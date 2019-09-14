Springbok Capital Management Lowered Its Firstenergy (FE) Position as Share Price Rose; As Amedisys (AMED) Share Value Rose, Invesco LTD Has Raised Holding

Springbok Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (FE) by 88.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc sold 84,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The hedge fund held 10,667 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $457,000, down from 95,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Firstenergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $47.37. About 2.17 million shares traded. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 25.99% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES FIRSTENERGY CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 02/05/2018 – All-Electric Vehicle Incentives Available for FirstEnergy Customers; 29/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY SOLUTIONS SEEKS DOE ACTION UNDER SECTION 202; 23/04/2018 – FirstEnergy 1Q Net $1.2B; 31/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Solutions, Nuclear Operating: Legislative, Regulatory Relief Under Review; 02/04/2018 – Ohio PUC: FirstEnergy Solutions bankruptcy FirstEnergy Solutions bankruptcy; 05/04/2018 – 8POINT3 ENERGY SAYS IF MARYLAND SOLAR PPA IS TERMINATED, CO EXPECTS DECREASE IN FUTURE REVENUES BEGINNING ON JAN 1, 2020 – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – Met-Ed Preparing for Third Nor’easter that Could Impact Region; 26/03/2018 – FIRST ENERGY METALS LTD – RESIGNATION OF ERNEST PETERS AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND DIRECTOR; 29/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Raising Stakes in Plea for Bailout of Nuclear, Coal

Invesco Ltd increased its stake in Amedisys Inc (AMED) by 5.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd bought 20,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.02% . The institutional investor held 377,196 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.80M, up from 357,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Amedisys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $132.75. About 207,504 shares traded. Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) has risen 47.57% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMED News: 19/03/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $62; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO AMEDISYS, INC. PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.79; 24/05/2018 – AMEDISYS AMENDED ACCORD REDUCES CONTINGENT PAYMENTS TO SELLER; 07/05/2018 – Amedisys 1Q EPS 79c; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.97 TO $3.08; 19/03/2018 AMEDISYS INC AMED.O : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 24/05/2018 – AMEDISYS AMENDS PURCHASE AGREEMENT FOR ASSOCIATED HOME CARE; 14/05/2018 – Amedisys Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 20/04/2018 – DJ Amedisys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMED); 10/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $73

More recent FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “FirstEnergy Named Top Utility for Economic Development by Site Selection Magazine – PRNewswire” on September 05, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Is FirstEnergy Corp.’s (NYSE:FE) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold FE shares while 145 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 474.43 million shares or 2.81% more from 461.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 12,130 shares. Hsbc Holdings Pcl invested 0.02% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Ci Investments holds 784,352 shares. Fifth Third Bancorporation has 0.01% invested in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 45,067 shares. Us Bank De has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Arrow reported 801 shares. Korea Inv Corporation reported 909,073 shares. Hartford invested in 0.07% or 58,313 shares. Sun Life Fincl Inc has 0.13% invested in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Moreover, Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has 0.46% invested in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Duncker Streett And Inc, a Missouri-based fund reported 393 shares. Next Fincl Gru invested in 0.01% or 1,259 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt holds 2,101 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj & Bk reported 0.08% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Stifel Corporation holds 253,017 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Analysts await FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, down 7.50% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.8 per share. FE’s profit will be $399.59M for 16.00 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by FirstEnergy Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.31% EPS growth.

Springbok Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.29 billion and $2.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Multi Color Corp (NASDAQ:LABL) by 180,053 shares to 180,353 shares, valued at $9.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 32,689 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,439 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Invesco Ltd, which manages about $419.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dht Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) by 126,742 shares to 579,442 shares, valued at $3.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tivity Health Inc by 105,757 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 401,752 shares, and cut its stake in Pennymac Finl Svcs Inc.

More notable recent Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Medtronic’s (MDT) MiniMed 670G Gains German Reimbursement – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why You Should Invest in NuVasive (NUVA) Stock Now – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Maintain Its Strong Returns? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why You Should Invest in Surmodics (SRDX) Stock Now – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amedisys Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMED shares while 81 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 26.15 million shares or 1.54% less from 26.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pnc Serv Incorporated owns 0% invested in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) for 5,535 shares. First Tru Advsrs Ltd Partnership invested in 30,716 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP invested in 0.04% or 851,123 shares. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 15,943 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Etrade Mngmt Limited Co has 5,050 shares. Sabal Tru invested in 6,000 shares. Zebra Capital Mngmt Limited Liability reported 7,410 shares. Cortina Asset Management Ltd has 82,556 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Td Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Geode Capital Mngmt Lc invested in 426,332 shares. 23,091 are owned by Kepos Lp. Swiss Retail Bank invested in 59,600 shares. Susquehanna Intll Grp Llp accumulated 10,711 shares or 0% of the stock. Eaton Vance Mngmt has invested 0.05% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED).