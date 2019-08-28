Springbok Capital Management Lowered Its Extra Space Storage (EXR) Holding as Valuation Rose; Oracle (ORCL) Stock Rose While Bokf Decreased Its Stake

Springbok Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) by 98.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc sold 23,453 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.04% . The hedge fund held 402 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41,000, down from 23,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Extra Space Storage Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $120.99. About 500,437 shares traded. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 20.19% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical EXR News: 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $91 FROM $84; 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Inc. Announces A 10.3% Increase To Quarterly Common Dividend; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE RAISES DIVIDEND 10.3%; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Sees 2018 FFO $4.53/Shr-FFO $4.62/Shr; 15/05/2018 – Zurich Insurance Adds Extra Space, Exits Broadcom: 13F; 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $92 FROM $86; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Rev $285.5M; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $4.57 TO $4.66; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q FFO $1.08/Shr; 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Raises Dividend to 86c

Bokf decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 4.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bokf sold 7,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 149,063 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.01 million, down from 156,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bokf who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $173.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $51.94. About 6.47 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 10/04/2018 – Oracle Textura Payment Management Surpasses $500 billion in Construction Value Managed on System; 04/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: BREAKING: Oracle CEO Catz raises Defense cloud-computing contract fight with Amazon in private dinner with Trump,; 27/03/2018 – ORACLE CAN SEEK BILLIONS FROM GOOGLE OVER USE OF ANDROID; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Applications Users Group Presents Interactive, Personalized Training at COLLABORATE 18; 11/04/2018 – Amobee Launches Sales Accelerator Solution, Powered by Oracle Data Cloud, Helping CPG Marketers Measure Offline Sales Impact of; 16/04/2018 – FIREEYE & ORACLE COLLABORATE ON CLOUD TRANSFORMATION; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-The wit and wisdom of Warren Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha’; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Retail and Adyen Deliver Unified and Global Retail Consumer Payments; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: DON’T EXPECT SHARE BUYBACK TO EXCEED $4B NEXT QUARTER

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.03 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

