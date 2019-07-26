Springbok Capital Management Lifted Its Stake in Abbvie (ABBV) by $2.13 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Raytheon Co (RTN) Shareholder Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Position by $509,600

Springbok Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 26683% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc bought 26,683 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 26,783 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16M, up from 100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $67.5. About 8.91 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 24/05/2018 – Oncternal Announces Clinical Supply Arrangement to Evaluate the Combination of Cirmtuzumab and Ibrutinib in B-cell Malignancies; 23/04/2018 – AbbVie Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 01/05/2018 – Merck Boosts Outlook as Keytruda Sales Surpass Diabetes Drugs; 01/05/2018 – AbbVie: Tender Offer and Withdrawal Rights Will Expire at Midnight ET May 29, 2018; 13/03/2018 – AbbVie Announces Positive Topline Results from Second Phase 3 Study Evaluating Investigational Elagolix in Women with Uterine F; 09/03/2018 – $ABBV AbbVie prevails against Sandoz as two IPR patent trials against AbbVie Adalimumab patent claims are denied; 07/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMA – FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 21/05/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls After 2-Wk Rise, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C; 21/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – Keytruda is already approved to treat several forms of cancer, including advanced melanoma. The drug racked up $3.81 billion in revenue in 2017

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 27.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc sold 2,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,300 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, down from 10,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $190.03. About 820,291 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – RAYTHEON TO EXPAND RADAR MANUFACTURING IN MISSISSIPPI; 20/04/2018 – Lithuania wants more NATO anti-aircraft missiles to deter Russia; 15/04/2018 – University of Virginia wins 2018 National Collegiate Cyber Defense Championship by protecting against network attacks from indu; 28/03/2018 – RAYTHEON – GOVERNMENT OF POLAND SIGNED DEAL TO PURCHASE CO’S COMBAT PROVEN PATRIOT FROM U.S. ARMY; 20/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lithuania wants more NATO anti-aircraft missiles to deter Russia; 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lockheed, MBDA eye German missile defence contract by year-end; 20/04/2018 – LITHUANIA SAYS WANTS U.S. TO BRING DEFENCE SYSTEMS SUCH AS PATRIOT AND AVENGER MISSILES TO BALTICS TO DETER RUSSIA; 25/03/2018 – RTN: New angle suggests this is actually a spectacular failure of a #Saudi interceptor and not the missile fired at #Riyadh; 17/05/2018 – Persistent welcomes Raytheon as a Wave Relay® Ecosystem Partner; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – NEW RADAR PRODUCTION FACILITY WILL BRING DOZENS OF JOBS TO FOREST OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS

Springbok Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.29 billion and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (Call) (NYSE:T) by 10,100 shares to 200 shares, valued at $6,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Guardant Health Inc by 5,555 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,489 shares, and cut its stake in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc (NYSE:HTA).

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Insider Weekends: Trio Of AbbVie Insiders Buy Shares – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AbbVie Gets Even More Complicated With Allergan – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AbbVie: Dividend Is Safe – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Another Disastrous Pharma Merger: AbbVie And Allergan – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: AbbVie vs. Merck – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Corp reported 255,559 shares. Fragasso Gp Inc holds 0.11% or 6,195 shares in its portfolio. Farmers State Bank invested in 9,031 shares. Lafleur And Godfrey Limited Com owns 109,563 shares or 2.28% of their US portfolio. Cove Street Capital Limited Liability Company invested in 1,500 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Kidder Stephen W holds 22,408 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 59,847 shares or 0.63% of the stock. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt reported 23,200 shares. Cornerstone Capital reported 180,648 shares. Kingfisher Ltd invested 0.34% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 2,844 are owned by Fincl Advisory Serv. Moreover, First Mercantile Co has 0.04% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Lc has 0.29% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 52,311 are owned by Fdx Advsr. Quantum Management holds 0.53% or 12,317 shares.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $6.65 million activity. 7,500 shares were bought by RAPP EDWARD J, worth $504,750 on Wednesday, June 26. CHASE WILLIAM J also bought $2.05M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Raytheon (RTN), UK Ministry of Defence team to develop new UK space capabilities – StreetInsider.com” on July 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Defense Secretary narrows recusal from Raytheon decisions – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “ARRY, RTN, DATA and MDSO SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Legal Investigation Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP is Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders â€“ RTN, CY, TSS – GlobeNewswire” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Raytheon Co (RTN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $766.81 million and $739.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 1,391 shares to 30,847 shares, valued at $7.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1,735 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,596 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Country Club Co Na holds 0.93% or 43,327 shares in its portfolio. Qci Asset accumulated 5,964 shares or 0.11% of the stock. 347,565 were reported by Cullen Capital Management Limited Liability Company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 29,116 shares stake. Deltec Asset Management Lc owns 6,100 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Llc has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Stifel accumulated 671,361 shares. Advsrs Inc Ok holds 0.69% or 35,248 shares. Loomis Sayles Lp has invested 0% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). New York-based Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corporation has invested 0.17% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Callahan invested 0.1% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Buckingham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 5,549 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Bangor National Bank & Trust invested in 7,082 shares. Choate Investment Advisors holds 2,833 shares. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 0.43% or 3.62M shares.