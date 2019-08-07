Springbok Capital Management Increases Holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Call) (BMY); Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Guardian Capital LP Has Trimmed Stake as Share Price Declined

Springbok Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Call) (BMY) by 967.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc bought 484,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The hedge fund held 534,700 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.51M, up from 50,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $46.38. About 11.02 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech Collaborates With USC Using Pelareorep in Combination With Keytruda, Velcade and Dexamethasone to Treat Multiple Myeloma; 11/03/2018 – Findings Released from Largest Real-World Data Analysis of Non-Valvular Atrial Fibrillation Patients Receiving Direct Oral; 19/04/2018 – Novartis poaches Bristol-Myers/Amgen vet John Tsai for top drug development post in a $9B organization $NVS $AMGN; 08/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Housing Authority Thu, 3/8/2018, 10:00 AM; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio completes recruitment into first stage of Phase II NSCLC trial with selective AXL inhibitor bemcentinib combined with KEYTRUDA®; 01/05/2018 – Merck Boosts Outlook as Keytruda Sales Surpass Diabetes Drugs; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Tue, 4/10/2018, 6:00 PM; 13/03/2018 – Merck Gets FDA Priority Review for Keytruda sBLA in Advanced Cervical Cancer

Guardian Capital Lp decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp sold 10,001 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 217,265 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.37 million, down from 227,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $130.86. About 3.95M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 22/03/2018 – Probi: Probi has signed a long-term agreement with Cilag, a member of the Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies for the development of a probiotic product; 04/04/2018 – J&J Jury Set to Weigh Banker’s Claims Baby Powder Caused Cancer; 16/03/2018 – J&J – IF OFFER IS ACCEPTED, TRANSACTION WOULD BE EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY END OF 2018; 02/05/2018 – $JNJ acquires BeneVir for $140M upfront + $900M milestone $MRK acquires Viralytics for $394M Oncolytic virus back to be the hot thing in I/O again? More $AMGN T-Vec + PD1 combo data to come at #ASCO18; 18/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson/biosimilars: immune to reason; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Fails to Reach Verdict in S.C. Cancer Suit Tied to Talc; 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET EARNINGS INCLUDED AFTER-TAX INTANGIBLE AMORTIZATION EXPENSE OF APPROXIMATELY $1.0 BLN; 16/03/2018 – RPT-J&J says offered $2.1 bln for Lifescan diabetes business; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Host Consumer and Medical Devices Business Review; 12/04/2018 – Socrates Health Solutions, Developer of Socrates Companion™ Noninvasive Blood Glucose Self-Monitoring Device, Announces Expanded Role of John Maynard

Guardian Capital Lp, which manages about $5.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) by 16,163 shares to 834,191 shares, valued at $62.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 40,525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,557 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Management Corporation reported 240,988 shares stake. 10,535 are owned by Bridgecreek Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. 670,058 were accumulated by Nichols And Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma. Family Trust Communication holds 2.35% or 39,793 shares in its portfolio. South Dakota Invest Council stated it has 1.07% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Security Bancorp Of Sioux City Iowa Ia has 18,604 shares for 3% of their portfolio. 1832 Asset Lp reported 1.6% stake. Kentucky Retirement Sys Ins Tru Fund invested in 1.62% or 52,948 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Ltd Liability Com owns 238,671 shares. Churchill Corporation invested in 20,954 shares. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia owns 98,612 shares. Opus Capital Gp Lc reported 0.29% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Central Secs Corporation reported 1.89% stake. Redmond Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.26% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Merriman Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.18% or 6,769 shares.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.25B for 16.36 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 127,345 shares stake. 49,764 are held by City Hldgs Company. Jump Trading Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.08% or 5,254 shares. Amica Retiree Trust holds 0.3% or 7,076 shares. Moreover, Northcoast Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.09% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 28,936 shares. Staley Advisers Inc reported 6,605 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Tokio Marine Asset accumulated 0.06% or 7,211 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker reported 0.18% stake. Sit Inv Assoc reported 0.01% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Moreover, Diversified Trust Co has 0.04% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 16,255 shares. First Amer Savings Bank has 0.09% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 25,027 shares. Cap Research Glob Investors has invested 0.01% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Fairfield Bush Co reported 0.21% stake. Vestor Cap Lc invested 0.01% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Altavista Wealth reported 9,658 shares.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. $491,920 worth of stock was bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J on Wednesday, July 31.

Springbok Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.29 billion and $1.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tiffany & Co (Put) (NYSE:TIF) by 37,500 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $5.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (TLT) by 45,842 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,158 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.