Springbok Capital Management Increases Holding in American Airls Group (Put) (AAL); Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stock Price Declined While Biondo Investment Advisors Has Lowered Its Position

Springbok Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (Put) (AAL) by 40995.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc bought 119,708 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 120,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.81 million, up from 292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $32.99. About 3.10 million shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 24.26% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 10/04/2018 – American Airlines Group: Backs 2018 Adj EPS $5.50-Adj EPS $6.50; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – IN 2018, CO EXPECTS TO TAKE DELIVERY OF 22 MAINLINE AIRCRAFT COMPRISED OF 16 B738 MAX AIRCRAFT AND 6 B789 AIRCRAFT; 17/05/2018 – American Airlines to Webcast Presentation at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference; 26/04/2018 – AAL SEES GROWING TO 900 DAILY DEPARTURES AT DALLAS-FORT WORTH; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – CONSOLIDATED CASM EXCLUDING FUEL AND SPECIAL ITEMS IS EXPECTED TO BE UP ABOUT 2.0 PERCENT IN 2018; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 AIRCRAFT CONSISTS OF 22 787-8S SCHEDULED FOR 2020 & 25 787-9S SCHEDULED FOR 2023; 23/03/2018 – BOEING EXPECTED TO WIN ORDER FOR 787 FROM AMERICAN AIRLINES, BEATING AIRBUS A330NEO; 27/04/2018 – B. Allen-Ebrahimian: EXCLUSIVE: Beijing has threatened United Airlines and American Airlines, demanding they change all; 27/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – AMERICAN AIRLINES ADDS NEW SERVICE TO DESTINATIONS IN MEXICO AND SOUTH AMERICA; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – EXPECTS TO SPEND $2.5 BLN IN AIRCRAFT AND $1.8 BLN IN NON-AIRCRAFT CAPEX IN 2019

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 0.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc sold 655 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 67,887 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.74M, down from 68,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $5.53 during the last trading session, reaching $533.8. About 187,729 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 4.92% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500.

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $423.40M and $398.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 34,050 shares to 37,511 shares, valued at $5.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 6,980 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,732 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $20.67 million activity. Samath Jamie sold 458 shares worth $229,014. $770,652 worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) shares were sold by Myriam Curet. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider MOHR MARSHALL sold $3.94 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Campbell & Co Inv Adviser Limited Liability Co holds 0.26% or 942 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Lc invested in 1,125 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Trillium Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 485 shares. First Mercantile Commerce has 0.05% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 361 shares. Hitchwood Mngmt L P, New York-based fund reported 125,000 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel accumulated 3,436 shares. Illinois-based Calamos Wealth Limited Liability has invested 0.08% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Natl Asset Management Inc has 0.11% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Bnp Paribas Asset Hldgs has 0.08% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 16,299 shares. 41 are owned by Burt Wealth Advisors. Jane Street Grp Incorporated owns 81,827 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Cobblestone Advsr Ltd New York has 0.03% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 483 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Com holds 5,114 shares. Mackay Shields Llc reported 38,829 shares. Reilly Finance Advsr Limited Liability reported 0.01% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on July, 18 after the close. They expect $2.23 earnings per share, up 3.72% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.15 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $257.45 million for 59.84 P/E if the $2.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.56 actual earnings per share reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.89% negative EPS growth.

Springbok Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.29B and $1.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 75,811 shares to 37,189 shares, valued at $2.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 23,844 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,156 shares, and cut its stake in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR).

Since June 4, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.09 million activity. Leibman Maya also bought $138,150 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares. 5,000 shares valued at $138,820 were bought by KERR DEREK J on Tuesday, June 4. Shares for $138,582 were bought by Johnson Stephen L on Tuesday, June 4. The insider Isom Robert D Jr bought $416,250. PARKER W DOUGLAS had bought 50,000 shares worth $1.40 million on Tuesday, June 4. On Tuesday, June 4 the insider EBERWEIN ELISE R bought $138,820.