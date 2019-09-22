Springbok Capital Management Increased Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Position; Baldwin Brothers Position in Starbucks (SBUX) Lowered as Share Value Rose

Springbok Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 706.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc bought 53,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The hedge fund held 60,500 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.37 million, up from 7,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $43.87. About 7.20 million shares traded or 14.52% up from the average. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC 005930.KS IN TALKS WITH ZTE 0763.HK , OTHER SMARTPHONE MAKERS TO SUPPLY EXYNOS CHIPS – EXEC; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Creations Showcases Latest IP Portfolio at TSMC Technology Symposium; 07/03/2018 – Taiwan Semi Accused Of Anti-trust Practices By U.S. Rival: Report — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys Digital and Custom Design Platform Certified for TSMC’s Most Advanced 5-nm Process Technology for Early Design Starts; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Silvaco to Exhibit at TSMC North America Symposium; 19/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$8.2 BLN; 28/03/2018 – TAIPEI — U.S. senior trade official met with Chairman Morris Chang of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world’s largest contract chipmaker, and other industry executives this week in Taiwan to foster greater collaboration, according to a source familiar with the matter and a local media report; 09/04/2018 – TSMC to cut 1 seat in board of directors after Morris Chang retires in June, sources say; 28/03/2018 – US envoy meets TSMC boss amid concerns over Chinese IP theft; 10/04/2018 – TSMC’S MARK LIU SAYS HUMAN IS MUCH POWERFUL THAN AI

Baldwin Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 2.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc sold 4,909 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 214,491 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.98 million, down from 219,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $90.07. About 6.45 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – Starbucks to Use Nestle Cash to Support U.S., China Strategies; 29/05/2018 – It’s Starbucks’ own fault that it will lose money due to closing of thousands of its locations for anti-racial bias trading, according to the former McDonald’s CEO; 02/05/2018 – Paul Farhi: Appears it wasn’t about the money: Breaking–Two black men arrested at Starbucks settle with Philadelphia for $1 ea; 30/03/2018 – One year after taking the reins as CEO of Starbucks, Kevin Johnson still has a lot to prove to investors; 18/04/2018 – Kevin Johnson’s response to the arrest of two black men at a Philadelphia Starbucks is an “instructive playbook” for other CEOs dealing with crisis; 19/05/2018 – Starbucks Creates Policy on Nonpaying Guests; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks: A Big Deal Should Mean a Sharper Focus — Barrons.com; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE CEO: STARBUCKS TRANSACTION A `VERY DISCIPLINED’ DEAL; 13/03/2018 – The new cold brew is just one way for Starbucks to make Roastery locations even more enticing for coffee lovers; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Revenue Tops Estimates, Maintains Outlook

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks: Papa John’s Soars in Premarket; J&J, Comcast, Zynga All Rise – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “GlobalFoundries sues its largest competitor for patent infringement – Albany Business Review” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.: The Storm Is Finally Over – Seeking Alpha” published on September 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “4 5-Star Companies to Consider as Dow Eclipses 27,000 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Springbok Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.29 billion and $2.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cutera Inc (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 27,808 shares to 319 shares, valued at $7,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Solar Inc (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 15,572 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,000 shares, and cut its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 32.17 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Baldwin Brothers Inc, which manages about $939.93M and $678.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds by 5,566 shares to 6,506 shares, valued at $407,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 6,920 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,965 shares, and has risen its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).