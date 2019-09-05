Springbok Capital Management Increased Stake in Constellation Brands (Put) (STZ) by $822,500; General Mtrs Co (GM) Shareholder Hennessy Advisors Decreased Stake by $2.50 Million as Valuation Rose

Hennessy Advisors Inc decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 34.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc sold 67,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 129,900 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.82 million, down from 197,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.65B market cap company. The stock increased 2.95% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $38.97. About 6.82 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 25/04/2018 – SEOUL-GM PRESIDENT DAN AMMANN SAYS VERY CLOSE TO RESOLUTION ON GM KOREA; 20/04/2018 – GM: [Breaking News] GM Korea labor union breaks negotiations – ! $GM; 07/03/2018 – General Motors CEO Mary Barra announces the car company will expand production of its Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicle; 20/04/2018 – GM KOREA’S LABOUR UNION WILL CONTINUE TALKS WITH MANAGEMENT BY MONDAY – UNION OFFICIAL; 31/05/2018 – GM Cruise will remain a GM unit but SoftBank will own just under 20 percent of the company; 03/04/2018 – U.S. escalates China trade showdown with tariffs on $50 billion in imports; 07/03/2018 – General Motors and Boeing declined 1.3 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively. United Technologies and Ford Motor slipped 1.1 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively; 03/04/2018 – GM to drop monthly U.S. vehicle sale reports; 23/04/2018 – GM Korea agrees with union on salary freeze and cut to benefits; 01/04/2018 – A top executive at GM’s self-driving car company Cruise is out after six months:

Springbok Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (Put) (STZ) by 1566.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc bought 4,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 5,000 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $877,000, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $4.01 during the last trading session, reaching $206.17. About 604,501 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC – PROJECTS FISCAL 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW TARGET OF APPROXIMATELY $2.45 BILLION; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 09/04/2018 – Constellation Pharmaceuticals Announces $100 Million Financing; 09/03/2018 – URTHECAST – CONTINUED TO ADVANCE FINANCING NEGOTIATIONS WITH SELECTED INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR TO CLOSE ANNOUNCED FINANCING FOR URTHEDAILY CONSTELLATION; 14/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Top acquisitions in Canada’s pot industry; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS CLASS A QTR DIV TO 74C/SHR,EST. 64C; 25/05/2018 – Constellation Brands at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Adj EPS $9.40-Adj EPS $9.70; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies Has Filed a Series of Motions With the Court That Would Allow It to Operate Its Business as Usual; 27/03/2018 – FinancialForce Positioned as Innovative Services-Based Cloud Finance Vendor in New Report by Constellation Research

Analysts await General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, up 1.07% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.87 per share. GM’s profit will be $2.70B for 5.15 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by General Motors Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.2% or 4.12M shares. Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Com invested in 8.35M shares or 0.18% of the stock. Waters Parkerson And Company Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.03% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited reported 0.05% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Chevy Chase Inc stated it has 0.21% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Addison owns 33,447 shares. Coastline Trust accumulated 5,660 shares. Kistler holds 10,754 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. John G Ullman & Associate Inc holds 0.06% or 9,550 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 6.25M shares. 100,000 were reported by Moore Mgmt Ltd Partnership. Systematic Fin Mngmt Lp invested in 39,647 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Park Oh has invested 0.34% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Kentucky Retirement Sys holds 0.21% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) or 57,310 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo Company Mn has 0.07% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM).

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52 billion and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Bancorp P R (NYSE:FBP) by 30,000 shares to 580,000 shares, valued at $6.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kraft Heinz Co by 33,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Wec Energy Group Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Counselors Incorporated holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 18,727 shares. 9,081 were reported by Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability Corp. St Johns Communication Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Moreover, Grassi Inv has 1.29% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 49,720 shares. Schmidt P J Invest Mgmt Inc reported 1,826 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Optimum Inv Advsrs stated it has 0.03% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Endurance Wealth Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). 22,310 were accumulated by Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership. Washington Tru Savings Bank accumulated 35,361 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 17,150 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Com holds 0.19% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) or 160,135 shares. Nordea Invest Management Ab reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Salem Counselors reported 0% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Maverick Ltd invested 0.05% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). North Star Investment Mngmt invested in 0.08% or 4,043 shares.

Springbok Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.29B and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (NYSE:SEAS) by 19,184 shares to 14,380 shares, valued at $370,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brinker Intl Inc (NYSE:EAT) by 52,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,950 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).