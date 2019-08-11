Springbok Capital Management Increased Its Caterpillar Del (Call) (CAT) Holding; Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The Has Lowered By $32.43 Million Its Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Position

Springbok Capital Management Llc increased Caterpillar Inc Del (Call) (CAT) stake by 14233.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Springbok Capital Management Llc acquired 42,700 shares as Caterpillar Inc Del (Call) (CAT)’s stock declined 4.69%. The Springbok Capital Management Llc holds 43,000 shares with $5.83M value, up from 300 last quarter. Caterpillar Inc Del (Call) now has $67.16 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.16% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $119.38. About 3.81 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 2 percent; 03/05/2018 – “Caterpillar’s monthly retail sales growth is beginning to slow, and appears to be past its peak,” analyst Ross Gilardi wrote Thursday; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar Names New CFO; Current CFO Halverson’s Retirement Is Effective May 4 — MarketWatch; 13/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR – ASIA/PACIFIC MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED FEB. UP 41 PCT; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Had Seen 2018 EPS $7.75-$8.75; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Backlog Grows as Torrid Order Pace Strains Supply; 16/03/2018 – Caterpillar says to close facilities, could affect 880 positions; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR: EXEC OFFICER RETIREMENT; 08/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR EXPECTS MINING COS TO DRIVE HIGHER CAPITAL SPENDING; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR EXPECTS RESOURCE INDUSTRY MARGINS TO NARROW

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The decreased Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) stake by 60.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The sold 93,186 shares as Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)’s stock rose 4.27%. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The holds 61,418 shares with $21.42M value, down from 154,604 last quarter. Ulta Beauty Inc now has $20.27B valuation. The stock decreased 1.80% or $6.34 during the last trading session, reaching $346.7. About 522,708 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $375 MLN IN FISCAL 2018; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before May 1st; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – COMPANY APPROVES NEW SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION OF $625 MLN; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN 20 PERCENTAGE RANGE; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Profit Rises on U.S. Tax Law, Sales Increase–Earnings Review; 23/03/2018 – The New League: Ulta Beauty’s Masstige Players; 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more; 21/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Ulta Beauty, Inc; 10/03/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. – Ulta

Among 5 analysts covering Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Caterpillar had 13 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Atlantic Securities downgraded Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) on Friday, June 21 to “Sell” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Thursday, August 8. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was downgraded by UBS to “Sell”. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Sell”.

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Caterpillar Inc.’s (NYSE:CAT) ROCE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Might Be Interested In Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why Investors Should Hold Caterpillar – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Caterpillar Falls After Q2 Earnings Miss – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “How Goldman Sachs Views Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Springbok Capital Management Llc decreased Nutanix Inc stake by 13,306 shares to 9,471 valued at $357,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) stake by 12,126 shares and now owns 1,174 shares. Wright Med Group N V was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Commercial Bank reported 1.97 million shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. The Texas-based Amarillo Fincl Bank has invested 0.36% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Moreover, Dupont Capital Management has 0.03% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Fiduciary Financial Serv Of The Southwest Tx has 2,880 shares. Torch Wealth Management Ltd Llc accumulated 0.48% or 5,687 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership invested in 0.04% or 4,414 shares. Federated Invsts Pa owns 244,877 shares. Sigma Inv Counselors accumulated 25,988 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Smith Salley Assoc stated it has 7,247 shares. Halsey Associates Inc Ct stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Wealth Architects Lc has invested 0.11% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Century reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Oxbow Advisors Limited Liability Corporation owns 9,817 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. The Arizona-based Tci Wealth Advisors has invested 0.95% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Bank Of America De reported 0.09% stake.

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.79 EPS, up 13.41% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.46 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $163.09M for 31.07 P/E if the $2.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual EPS reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.42% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Oversold Conditions For Ulta Beauty (ULTA) – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ODP or ULTA: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: GDOT, ULTA, DDD – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ULTA August 30th Options Begin Trading – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why the Earnings Surprise Streak Could Continue for Ulta (ULTA) – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Among 16 analysts covering Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Ulta Beauty had 23 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Telsey Advisory given on Friday, March 15. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy” on Friday, March 8. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 15 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 15 by Loop Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 11 by Cowen & Co. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 15 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Friday, March 15. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Buy” on Friday, March 15.