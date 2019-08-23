Springbok Capital Management Holds Stake in Tesla (Put) (TSLA); Dxp Enterprises New (DXPE) Market Value Declined While Algert Global Has Cut Position by $532,494

Springbok Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 1346.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc bought 20,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 21,700 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.07 million, up from 1,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $222.15. About 6.38 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 21/05/2018 – The publication has had a rocky relationship with Tesla; 08/03/2018 – Former Tesla Exec: Battery Shortage Looms — CERAWeek Market Talk; 25/04/2018 – Mapbox Hires Former Tesla Autopilot Designer to Rethink Driverless-Car Maps; 16/05/2018 – George Soros’ investment firm bought $35 million worth of Tesla bonds in the first quarter of 2018; 15/05/2018 – TESLA: EUROPE ACCIDENT APPEARED TO BE A HIGH-SPEED COLLISION; 17/04/2018 – Tesla Suspends Model 3 Production Again (Video); 22/05/2018 – Consumer Reports will retest Model 3 if Tesla improves braking distance; 09/05/2018 – NTSB-INVESTIGATION PRIMARILY FOCUS ON EMERGENCY RESPONSE IN RELATION TO ELECTRIC VEHICLE BATTERY FIRE, INCLUDING FIRE DEPARTMENT ACTIVITIES, TOWING OPERATIONS; 26/04/2018 – Tesla’s Jim Keller, head of its low-voltage hardware and autopilot software and infotainment, is leaving the company; 15/05/2018 – TESLA EXECUTIVE DEPARTURES DESCRIBED BY PEOPLE FAMILIAR

Algert Global Llc decreased its stake in Dxp Enterprises Inc New (DXPE) by 53.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Algert Global Llc sold 14,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.32% . The hedge fund held 12,388 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $482,000, down from 26,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Algert Global Llc who had been investing in Dxp Enterprises Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $550.94 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $31.29. About 56,663 shares traded. DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) has declined 15.76% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.76% the S&P500. Some Historical DXPE News: 20/03/2018 – DXP ENTERPRISES 4Q EPS 36C, EST. 7.0C; 02/05/2018 – DXP Enterprises: With more than a century of experience, DXP provides a single source for engineering, systems design, and; 20/03/2018 – DXP ENTERPRISES 4Q REV. $265.6M, EST. $248.0M (2 EST.); 15/05/2018 – Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Buys 1.2% of DXP Enterprises; 09/03/2018 DXP Enterprises Short-Interest Ratio Rises 40% to 9 Days; 08/05/2018 – DXP ENTERPRISES 1Q EPS 24C, EST. 21C; 27/03/2018 – DXP Enterprises at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 12/03/2018 – DXP Enterprises: Chief Accounting Officer Mac McConnell to Retire, Effective March 31; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 1.4% Position in DXP Enterprises; 20/04/2018 – DJ DXP Enterprises Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DXPE)

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $25.31 million activity. The insider Musk Elon bought $25.00 million. Shares for $232,720 were bought by DENHOLM ROBYN M on Monday, July 29.

Springbok Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.29B and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Evergy Inc by 10,324 shares to 33,184 shares, valued at $1.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (Call) (BRKB) by 18,324 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 900 shares, and cut its stake in Ball Corp (Put) (NYSE:BLL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 227 are owned by Private Ocean Ltd Company. Profund Advisors Ltd Com stated it has 0.13% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Albion Ut owns 1,001 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Com accumulated 105,488 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 1,041 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Management Ltd Partnership reported 0.02% stake. Discovery Ltd Llc Ct invested 4.17% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). The Maryland-based Chevy Chase Tru Incorporated has invested 0% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). First Manhattan holds 0% or 1,779 shares in its portfolio. Hudock Cap Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 44 shares or 0% of the stock. Jaffetilchin Inv Ltd Liability holds 11,492 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested 0.05% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Peddock Capital Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Kj Harrison & Prtnrs stated it has 0.13% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

More notable recent Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Auto Stock Roundup: Honda to Stop Auto Production in Argentina, Ford Recalls – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tesla’s Robotaxi Red Herring – Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “US STOCKS-Futures edge higher as retail earnings highlight consumer confidence – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Tesla Ticks Higher On Rumor Of Volkswagen Interest – Benzinga” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 24, 2019 : FB, PYPL, NOW, LVS, SU, TSLA, F, XLNX, ORLY, CERN, ALGN, AMP – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Algert Global Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $175.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schneider National Inc by 39,437 shares to 59,718 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nic Inc (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 41,507 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,290 shares, and has risen its stake in Repligen Corp (NASDAQ:RGEN).

More notable recent DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “RBC Bearings (ROLL) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Lag – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why it is Worth Investing in Unifirst (UNF) Stock Now – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Parker-Hannifin’s (PH) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Enersys Suffers From High Costs & ERP implementation Issues – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why it is Worth Buying Tetra Tech (TTEK) Stock Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.71 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 12 investors sold DXPE shares while 35 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 13.82 million shares or 1.57% less from 14.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trexquant Ltd Partnership reported 0.02% in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE). Credit Suisse Ag has 13,825 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) or 46,723 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.01% in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE). The Massachusetts-based Geode Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0% in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE). Sei Invests, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,237 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 0.01% or 48,793 shares. Ubs Asset Americas owns 9,100 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 164,827 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt Lp has 0% invested in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE). Kbc Gp Nv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE). Parkside Natl Bank & Tru holds 10 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl reported 91,189 shares. Ameritas Prtnrs reported 1,272 shares.