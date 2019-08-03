Springbok Capital Management Holding in Vmware (VMW) Decreased as Stock Value Declined; Land & Buildings Investment Management Decreased Stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by $4.48 Million as Share Value Rose

Springbok Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 95.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc sold 6,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The hedge fund held 290 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52,000, down from 6,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 8.30% or $14.72 during the last trading session, reaching $162.68. About 2.70M shares traded or 113.79% up from the average. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 06/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: VMware’s Longtime Networking Chief Exits For A Position At Google; 04/04/2018 – ClearSky Data Partners with Faction to Deliver on-Demand Disaster Recovery (DR) with VMware; 31/05/2018 – VMware Socialcast Customers Receive Lifeline from lgloo Software Following Their End-of-Life Notification; 07/03/2018 – VMware Accelerates and Simplifies Multi-Cloud Adoption with Expanded Cloud Services Portfolio; 09/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enables VMware NSX Partners to Accelerate Testing and Reduce Certification Time from Months to Weeks; 17/04/2018 – CNBC International: Carl Icahn has taken a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware; 23/05/2018 – VMware Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 22/05/2018 – VMware Invests in a New Women’s Leadership Innovation Lab at Stanford University; 04/05/2018 – KILL McAfee Announces MOVE AntiVirus for VMware Cloud on AWS; 25/04/2018 – Rackspace Expands VMware Private Cloud as a Service to Customer Data Centers

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 10.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc sold 179,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.18% . The hedge fund held 1.48 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.08 million, down from 1.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $28.65. About 5.26 million shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 15/05/2018 – Fitch: Emphasis on Shareholder Returns at MGM Investor Day; 05/04/2018 – MGM Resorts has expressed recent interest in buying Wynn Resorts, The Post has learned. The interest has come in the form of back-channel approaches, sources familiar with the situation said; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – QTRLY REVPAR DECREASED 4.3% COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR QUARTER AT COMPANY’S LAS VEGAS STRIP RESORTS; 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts Cash Balance at March 31 Was $1.5 Billion; 29/05/2018 – MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC – MGP TO PAY CONSIDERATION OF $625 MLN TO MGM RESORTS FOR DEVELOPED REAL ESTATE ASSETS; 14/05/2018 – U.S. CASINO GAMING COMPANIES RISE AFTER U.S. TOP COURT BACKS NEW JERSEY’S BID TO LEGALIZE SPORTS BETTING; 14/03/2018 – MGM Resorts Intl Expands Bd of Directors; 06/04/2018 – 24/7 Wall St: Is Wynn a Good Deal for MGM Resorts?; 16/04/2018 – MGM Resorts International Announces Sale Of Grand Victoria Casino For $327.5 Million; 19/04/2018 – MGM Resorts International and lnvenergy Announce the Development of a 100-Megawatt Solar Array

More notable recent VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Running Of The Bulls: VMware Analysts Positive On Q1 Report Even As Investors Retreat – Benzinga” on May 31, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Alphabet is Making Up for Googleâ€™s Lost Cloud Decade – Investorplace.com” published on August 01, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Tech Stocks That Are Still Worth Your Time (And Money) – Investorplace.com” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “VMware (VMW) Deal Activity Is Accelerating – Wedbush – StreetInsider.com” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is VMware (VMW) Down 12.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Analysts await VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, down 2.54% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.18 per share. VMW’s profit will be $470.59M for 35.37 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by VMware, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.66% EPS growth.

Springbok Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.29B and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 19,481 shares to 20,281 shares, valued at $856,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kilroy Rlty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 16,004 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,153 shares, and has risen its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold VMW shares while 130 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 70.43 million shares or 0.01% more from 70.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Ltd Liability owns 32,404 shares. Nomura Asset Management Limited owns 13,615 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Captrust Fincl Advsr reported 0% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Stratos Wealth Limited has 1,419 shares. Perigon Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.07% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Vestor Capital Llc invested in 0.8% or 24,307 shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 1,419 shares. Bessemer holds 618 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ci Invests Incorporated reported 0.05% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Raymond James Service Advsrs owns 12,637 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Hanson Doremus Inv Mngmt invested in 292 shares. Moreover, Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust has 0% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 14,834 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.21% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 56,248 shares.

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc, which manages about $174.30M and $408.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cushman Wakefield Plc by 74,200 shares to 1.64 million shares, valued at $29.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold MGM shares while 102 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 415.58 million shares or 0.66% more from 412.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability holds 0.06% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 1.96 million shares. Caxton Associates Ltd Partnership owns 0.04% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 10,532 shares. Westpac Corporation invested in 0% or 36,544 shares. Prudential Public Limited Com has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited reported 0.03% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Moreover, Axa has 0% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0.03% or 959,100 shares. Mackay Shields Limited owns 248,700 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Com accumulated 0.01% or 16,617 shares. Crystal Rock reported 47,375 shares. Osborne Partners Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.51% or 100,978 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Management Lc reported 67,599 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 170,327 shares. Paloma Prns Mgmt reported 114,934 shares. Gabelli And Advisers Incorporated invested 0.04% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

More notable recent MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 18, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Be Disappointed With Their 30% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Union Gaming adjusts estimates on MGM Resorts – Seeking Alpha” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Dollar Tree, Expedia, Nvidia, Prudential And More – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “New Jersey Beats Nevada for the Sports Betting Crown in May – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Analysts await MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.32 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.24 per share. MGM’s profit will be $168.42M for 22.38 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by MGM Resorts International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.13% EPS growth.