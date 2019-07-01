Springbok Capital Management Holding in Equinix (EQIX) Upped as Share Price Rose; Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Holder Advisory Research Trimmed Holding as Valuation Rose

Advisory Research Inc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 4.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Research Inc sold 20,712 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 479,046 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.62M, down from 499,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Research Inc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.16B market cap company. The stock increased 5.43% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $41.29. About 6.89 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 09/04/2018 – ASML: Arms Dealer in Epic Battle of Taiwan Semi vs. Samsung, Says Credit Suisse — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – TAIPEI — U.S. senior trade official met with Chairman Morris Chang of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world’s largest contract chipmaker, and other industry executives this week in Taiwan to foster greater collaboration, according to a source familiar with the matter and a local media report; 07/03/2018 – Already under EU investigation, Taiwan company now accused of unfair competition; 10/05/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Apr Rev NT$81.87B; 19/04/2018 – TSMC cuts 2018 sales target on weak iPhone demand; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$650 MLN; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS JAN-APR SALES +13.5 PCT ON YEAR TO T$329.95 BLN; 09/04/2018 – TSMC to cut 1 seat in board of directors after Morris Chang retires in June, sources say; 22/05/2018 – Apple Partner TSMC Is Said to Start Making Chips for New IPhones; 25/04/2018 – China’s upstart chip companies aim to topple Samsung, Intel and TSMC

Springbok Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 29.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc bought 925 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.17% with the market. The hedge fund held 4,089 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85 million, up from 3,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $3.13 during the last trading session, reaching $501.16. About 196,542 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

Advisory Research Inc, which manages about $11.47B and $5.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM) by 441,520 shares to 710,541 shares, valued at $32.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wr Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) by 5,820 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,455 shares, and has risen its stake in Bb&T Captial Markets (NYSE:BBT).

Analysts await Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 12.77% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.47 per share. TSM’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 25.18 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Incorporated owns 30,460 shares. 2,260 were reported by Daiwa Sb Ltd. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.05% or 127,880 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0.09% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). First Hawaiian Retail Bank accumulated 4,189 shares or 0.1% of the stock. 1,636 are owned by Victory Capital Mngmt. Green Street Ltd Liability Com holds 7.35% or 29,300 shares. Capital Fund Mngmt Sa invested 0.16% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Retail Bank reported 0% stake. Legal General Group Inc Public Limited Company invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). The Illinois-based Oakbrook Invests Ltd has invested 0.08% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation has 1,193 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Fund invested in 0.16% or 1,657 shares. Bb&T Ltd Liability Com owns 3,006 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 0.17% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) or 145,802 shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 selling transactions for $6.89 million activity. 2,785 shares were sold by TAYLOR KEITH D, worth $1.06 million on Tuesday, January 15. $366,798 worth of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) shares were sold by Campbell Michael Earl. $1.47M worth of stock was sold by STROHMEYER KARL on Tuesday, January 15. $478,833 worth of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) shares were sold by VAN CAMP PETER. The insider Schwartz Eric sold 3,551 shares worth $1.35 million.