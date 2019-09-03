Springbok Capital Management Has Upped Stake in Weibo (Put) (WB) by $799,100 as Market Value Declined; Pier Capital Upped Position in Spirit Airlines (SAVE)

Pier Capital Llc increased its stake in Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE) by 40.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc bought 41,333 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.27% . The institutional investor held 142,878 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.55 million, up from 101,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Spirit Airlines Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.70% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $36.15. About 675,945 shares traded. Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) has declined 0.61% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SAVE News: 12/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS SPIRIT AIRLINES AT ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE; 06/03/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS EXPLORING OPPORTUNITIES THAT WOULD ALLOW CO TO GROW 2019 CAPACITY BETWEEN 13% TO 15%; 17/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES MULLS ADDING SMALLER JETS TO ALL-AIRBUS FLEET; 11/05/2018 – Spirit Airlines would be the first U.S. ultra-low cost carrier to offer Wi-Fi on board; 06/03/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS CURRENT FLEET ORDER “SUB-OPTIMAL” GIVEN REMAINING OPPORTUNITIES; 09/03/2018 – FAA SAYS SPIRIT AIRLINES GROUNDSTOP CANCELLED; 26/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SEES 2Q CAPACITY UP ABOUT 29% Y/Y; 26/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES INC – SEES FY 2018 TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $1,003 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Ahoy St. Croix! Spirit Airlines Expands Service from South Florida to the U.S. Virgin Islands; 06/03/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS CURRENT 2019E AIRCRAFT DELEVERIES EQUATE TO LESS THAN 10 PCT CAPACITY GROWTH IN 2019

Springbok Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Weibo Corp (Put) (WB) by 218.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc bought 13,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.35% . The hedge fund held 19,100 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18 million, up from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Weibo Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.36% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $44. About 3.43 million shares traded or 65.69% up from the average. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 52.29% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 04/04/2018 China Unveils Retaliation Plan for U.S. Tariffs — State TV Weibo; 13/04/2018 – Weibo to ban gay, violent content from platform; 09/05/2018 – Weibo Corp. 1Q Net Profit Doubles as Revenue Grows; 24/05/2018 – REFILE-Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 24/05/2018 – Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 04/04/2018 – THERE WON’T BE A WINNER IN TRADE WAR: XINHUA WEIBO COMMENTARY; 24/05/2018 – SINA CORP SINA.O PLANNING SECONDARY LISTING IN HONG KONG, LIKELY TO TAKE PLACE IN Q4; 28/05/2018 – China’s Weibo microblogging site deletes posts by embassies, says report; 26/04/2018 – Weibo Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 16/04/2018 – China’s Sina Weibo reverses gay content clean-up after outcry

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold SAVE shares while 72 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 67.01 million shares or 1.09% more from 66.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $644.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) by 1,299 shares to 25,422 shares, valued at $8.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Smartsheet Inc by 119,292 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 161,265 shares, and cut its stake in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS).

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $211,885 activity. Shares for $7,501 were bought by Wiggins Rocky on Wednesday, July 31. $104,800 worth of stock was bought by Gardner H. McIntyre on Wednesday, July 31.

Springbok Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.29 billion and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 97,802 shares to 2,298 shares, valued at $171,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flex Ltd (Put) (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 48,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,500 shares, and cut its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CORT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.50, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold WB shares while 58 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 43.81 million shares or 7.99% more from 40.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

