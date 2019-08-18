Springbok Capital Management Has Upped Its Morgan Stanley (Put) (MS) Stake by $2.07 Million; Ss&C Technologies (SSNC) Share Value Declined While Torray Has Upped Holding

Springbok Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (Put) (MS) by 6150% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc bought 49,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11 million, up from 800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.01B market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $39.94. About 9.42 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 22/03/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE CEO CSGN.S SAYS WON’T SEE LARGE FURTHER COST CUTS AFTER RESTRUCTURING PROGRAMME COMPLETED – MORGAN STANLEY CONFERENCE; 04/05/2018 – Morgan Sindall Sees 2018 Ahead of Expectations on Fit-Out Unit Strength; 10/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley China CEO Christianson at BBG Invest Event: LIVE; 02/05/2018 – S.KOREA’S BODYFRIEND HIRES MIRAE, MORGAN STANLEY FOR IPO:EDAILY; 24/05/2018 – Actor Morgan Freeman accused of inappropriate behavior, harassment -CNN; 05/05/2018 – Gulf Times (QA): BP to tap Morgan Stanley as it weighs buying BHP assets; 17/05/2018 – O’HEALAI: MORGAN STANLEY IM TO OPEN OPERATION IN DUBLIN; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $193; 18/04/2018 – Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Reports 24.53% Stake in Morgan Stanley; 01/05/2018 – CHANGES ANNOUNCED IN MEMO TO MORGAN STANLEY STAFF

Torray Llc increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies (SSNC) by 2.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc bought 9,076 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 332,044 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.15 million, up from 322,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $45.45. About 1.24M shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 04/04/2018 – SS&C’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 12/03/2018 – SS&C TO BUY NORTH AMERICAN FUND ADMINISTRATION BUSINESS FROM; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR SS&C Technologies’ Trm Ln B Issncs Rtd ‘BB’; 05/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – NO PROPOSED TERMS HAVE BEEN RECEIVED FROM SS&C AT THIS STAGE; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-SS&C gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa – FT; 12/03/2018 – SS&C TO BUY CACEIS NORTH AMERICAN FUND ADMINISTRATION BUSINESS; 23/04/2018 – SS&C set May 4 deadline to gatecrash 1.5 billion-pound Fidessa deal; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa: No Proposed Terms Have Been Received From SS&C at This Stage; 06/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – SS&C CONFIRMS THAT IT HAS HAD PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS WITH FIDESSA REGARDING SS&C’S INTEREST IN FIDESSA; 24/04/2018 – SS&C STATEMENT ON FIDESSA GROUP

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Investment Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 7,040 shares. Connable Office Inc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.08% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Ls Inv Limited holds 2,982 shares. Natl Asset Management holds 0.03% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 3,999 shares. Brinker Cap accumulated 0.08% or 33,045 shares. 1.11 million were reported by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc. Compton Capital Mgmt Inc Ri reported 0.56% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Hallmark Cap Management holds 1.61% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 231,918 shares. First Mercantile Tru Co holds 0.27% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 18,159 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). 308,400 were accumulated by Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al. Creative Planning has 5,310 shares. Vanguard Grp stated it has 0.05% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Junto Mgmt Lp holds 1.34% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 366,376 shares.

Torray Llc, which manages about $624.45M and $947.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 1000G (IWF) by 15,464 shares to 2,400 shares, valued at $363,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH) by 2,125 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,000 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV).

