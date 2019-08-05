Springbok Capital Management Has Upped American Airls Group (Put) (AAL) Stake by $3.71 Million; Valuation Declined; As Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) Stock Rose, Praesidium Investment Management Company Cut Holding by $9.11 Million

Springbok Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (Put) (AAL) by 40995.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc bought 119,708 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 120,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.81 million, up from 292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.40% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $28.16. About 4.68M shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 11/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: American Airlines adds five gates at O’Hare; 27/04/2018 – U.S. House approves bill to reauthorize federal aviation agency; 20/03/2018 – AAL HAS CANCELED 415 U.S. NORTHEAST FLIGHTS MARCH 20 ON STORM; 11/04/2018 – British Airways says cheaper ticket now for sale on some long-haul routes; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Airlines resolve dispute over Chicago O’Hare expansion; 09/05/2018 – THE U.S. DEPT OF TRANSPORTATION IS CONDUCTING AN AUDIT INTO FAA OVERSIGHT OF MAINTENANCE AT ALLEGIANT AIR AND AMERICAN AIRLINES AAL.O; 22/05/2018 – AAL APPLAUDS RATIFICATION OF U.S.-BRAZIL OPEN SKIES PACT; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL MAINLINE & REGIONAL AVAILABLE SEAT MILES (ASM) 65,823 MLN VS 64,341 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – Brazil Senate approves Open Skies agreement with the U.S; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Airlines Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAL)

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD) by 4.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc sold 168,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% . The institutional investor held 3.27 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $179.32 million, down from 3.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.19% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $53.86. About 362,718 shares traded. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 20.28% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CSOD News: 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Nominates Three Accomplished Software Industry CEOs to Board of Directors and Names New Chair; 12/03/2018 – Real Deal NY: Discovery, Scripps to consolidate offices at TF Cornerstone’s 230 PAS; 16/04/2018 – NEXTDC: UNISUPER AGREED TO TAKE-UP A$150M CORNERSTONE PLACEMENT; 13/03/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Continues to Bolster Management; 01/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Announces Convergence 2018 Client Conference; 27/03/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Foundation Launches VolunteerReady.org; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cornerstone Ondemand Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSOD); 07/03/2018 – Florida Governor: Governor Scott Recognizes Cornerstone Tool & Fastener with Governor’s Business Ambassador Award; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand 1Q Rev $133.1M; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Sees FY18 Rev $503M-$511M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.73 in 2018Q4.

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 12,672 shares to 603,931 shares, valued at $123.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 12,152 shares in the quarter, for a total of 625,947 shares, and has risen its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.

Springbok Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.29 billion and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (Call) (NYSE:CAG) by 31,800 shares to 2,300 shares, valued at $64,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 2,747 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 640 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).