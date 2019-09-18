Springbok Capital Management Has Trimmed Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake by $1.09 Million as Shares Declined; Gilead Sciences (GILD) Holder Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Has Boosted Its Position

Springbok Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 95.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc sold 19,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The hedge fund held 920 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53,000, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $59.61. About 4.94 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 26/03/2018 – FCC’S PAI WOULD BAR USE OF FUNDS FROM $8.5 BLN UNIVERSAL SERVICE FUND FROM COMPANIES “THAT POSE A NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT” — STATEMENT; 21/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy ends relationship with China’s Huawei; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Adj EPS $1.17; 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Google and Netflix pay a higher median salary than Exxon, Goldman Sachs or Verizon:; 09/04/2018 – Opengear Earns Verizon Wireless Certification for ACM7000-LMV Resilience Gateway; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS according to sources; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – QTRLY GROSS REV FOR OATH, EX. IMPACT OF REV RECOGNITION STANDARD, DECREASED SEQUENTIALLY ABOUT 13 PCT TO $1.9 BLN; 23/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Probe Heralds New Era of Greater Telecom Scrutiny; 11/05/2018 – Cusick added that Verizon has no plan to establish its own video streaming platform but it plans to announce a partnership soon; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Corrects Insured Rating History On Certain Debentures Issued By Frontier North Inc., Verizon California Inc. And Verizon Florida Inc

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 7.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd bought 4,923 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 74,478 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.03 million, up from 69,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $65.15. About 1.95M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 25/04/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV GLPG.AS – AIMS TO REPORT TOPLINE RESULTS WITH TORTUGA (ANKYLOSING SPONDILITIS) FILGOTINIB STUDY; 09/05/2018 – Harish Manwani Joins Gilead Sciences’ Board of Directors; 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa(R) (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection; 16/03/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Fall 3%, HIV Combo Pills Drop 3%; 30/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD REAFFIRMS YR NET PRODUCT SALES FORECAST; 15/05/2018 – KITE ANNOUNCES NEW WORLDWIDE FACILITIES AND EXPANDED COLLABORATION WITH NATIONAL CANCER INSTITUTE TO SUPPORT CELL THERAPY PIPELINE; 13/04/2018 – GILD BEGINS LARGER PHASE 2B STUDY COMBO TREATMENT W/SELONSERTIB; 15/03/2018 – STAT Plus: HHS is urged to investigate a Gilead hepatitis C patent for failing to disclose federal funding; 30/04/2018 – Gilead Strikes Partnership With Alphabet’s Verily — MarketWatch

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.13 billion for 12.02 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.

Springbok Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.29B and $2.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp (Call) (NYSE:CVX) by 23,520 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $3.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Univar Inc by 14,181 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,950 shares, and has risen its stake in Weingarten Rlty Invs (NYSE:WRI).

