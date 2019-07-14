Springbok Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position in Symantec (Call) (SYMC) by $3.26 Million; As Century Alum Co (CENX) Market Valuation Declined, Elm Ridge Management Upped Its Position by $422,544

Elm Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Century Alum Co (CENX) by 38.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc bought 52,818 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.47% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 189,428 shares of the aluminum company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, up from 136,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Century Alum Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $616.39 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $6.94. About 788,089 shares traded. Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) has declined 55.06% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CENX News: 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP Buys 1% Position in Century Aluminum; 30/05/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM CO – NO INJURIES WERE SUSTAINED IN CONNECTION WITH THESE EVENTS AND FACILITY’S OTHER TWO POTLINES WERE UNAFFECTED; 03/05/2018 – Century Aluminum Bets Global Raw-Material Squeeze Won’t Last; 14/03/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM CO CENX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $18; 09/04/2018 – Century Aluminum Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 30/05/2018 – Century Aluminum Says Facility’s Other Two Potlines Were Unaffected; 09/03/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM CO CENX.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $16; 09/03/2018 – Century Aluminum Section 232 Conference Call Announcement; 03/05/2018 – Century Aluminum 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 08/03/2018 TRUMP SAYS CENTURY ALUMINUM EXPECTS TO EXPAND AFTER TARIFF SIGNING

Springbok Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Symantec Corp (Call) (SYMC) by 97.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc sold 141,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3,200 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74,000, down from 145,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Symantec Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $25.57. About 13.34 million shares traded or 60.98% up from the average. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has declined 8.93% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 10/05/2018 – Symantec Sees FY19 EPS $1.50-EPS $1.65; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – WILL HOST CONF CALL TO PROVIDE MORE DATA ON INTERNAL INVESTIGATION BY AUDIT COMMITTEE OF CO’S BOARD; 30/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP DELAYS 10-K FILING; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC 4Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 39C; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON PATENT- PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT,IN CONSIDERATION FOR UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT,SYMANTEC TO SETTLE DISPUTES,DISMISS ACTIONS AGAINST CO WITH PREJUDICE; 16/05/2018 – Research Conducted by Comodo CA Reveals that more than One Million Distrusted Website Certificates from Symantec Remain in Use; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Says Board Audit Panel Commences Internal Investigation From Concerns by Former Employee; 20/03/2018 – Symantec Launches Initiative to Help Provide Security and Identity Theft Protection for Foster Youth; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Symantec at ‘BB+’; Outlook Positive; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC SAYS MAY FILE 10Q LATER DUE TO INTERNAL INVESTIGATION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 48,606 were reported by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation reported 34,116 shares stake. Tru Asset Ltd Liability has 60,099 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Bessemer Grp owns 22,526 shares. 10,544 are held by Prelude Capital Mngmt Lc. Moors & Cabot Inc stated it has 0.08% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). First Hawaiian Bancorporation holds 0.02% or 19,323 shares. Ww Asset Mngmt accumulated 46,495 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Chicago Equity Partners Limited Com has invested 0.02% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Exane Derivatives reported 54,580 shares stake. Wellington Mgmt Group Inc Llp has 207,432 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Holding Inc reported 2.43 million shares stake. First Personal Serv owns 200 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Lonestar Cap Management Ltd stated it has 3.24% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Iowa-based Cambridge Inv Advsr has invested 0% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC).

Springbok Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.29 billion and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 7,100 shares to 21,000 shares, valued at $1.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 29,876 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Altice Usa Inc.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $1.47 million activity. Cappellanti-Wolf Amy L. sold $422,327 worth of stock or 18,321 shares.

Analysts await Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.21 EPS, up 10.53% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.19 per share. SYMC’s profit will be $129.82 million for 30.44 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by Symantec Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.59% negative EPS growth.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $28,900 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold CENX shares while 35 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 46.59 million shares or 4.57% less from 48.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Fincl invested in 0% or 989,563 shares. California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX). Gamco Inc Et Al reported 0% stake. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX). Synovus Financial Corp reported 1,000 shares. Asset has invested 0% in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX). Barclays Public Ltd Com holds 0% or 70,617 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Llc owns 0% invested in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) for 1,406 shares. American Int Inc reported 37,669 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 66,714 are held by Comml Bank Of America De. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag owns 308,195 shares. Principal Fincl Gru reported 0% in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX). Van Eck Assocs accumulated 244 shares. Ls Invest Llc holds 0% or 1,474 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur New York has invested 0.01% in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX).

Elm Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $134.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 12,168 shares to 78,209 shares, valued at $8.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Donnelley R R & Sons Co by 632,285 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 263,026 shares, and cut its stake in Hertz Global Hldgs Inc.

