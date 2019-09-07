Springbok Capital Management Has Trimmed Flex LTD (Put) (FLEX) Stake by $483,000; Parsley Energy (PE) Shareholder Sankaty Advisors Has Raised Its Stake by $2.96 Million

Sankaty Advisors Llc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 123.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sankaty Advisors Llc bought 156,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The hedge fund held 282,164 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45 million, up from 126,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sankaty Advisors Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $17.27. About 3.33M shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS AMENDMENT INCREASES BORROWING BASE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM $1.8 BLN TO $2.3 BLN, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Rev $392.7M; 15/05/2018 – Third Point LLC Exits Position in Parsley Energy; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 24C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Parsley Energy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PE); 13/03/2018 PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 15/05/2018 – Wexford Adds SM Energy, Exits Parsley Energy: 13F; 13/04/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $39; 29/03/2018 – Revisiting Parsley Energy’s Takeover Odds in Permian ‘Dogfight’

Springbok Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Flex Ltd (Put) (FLEX) by 82.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc sold 48,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.45% . The hedge fund held 10,500 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105,000, down from 58,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Flex Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $10.23. About 5.80 million shares traded or 12.14% up from the average. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has declined 20.24% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FLEX News: 26/03/2018 – FLEX LTD – MFLEX WILL ACQUIRE ALL OF EQUITY INTERESTS IN NON-US SUBSIDIARIES OF FLEX THAT OPERATE CHINA-BASED BUSINESS OF MULTEK, FOR PROCEEDS OF ABOUT $273 MLN; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Flex-Neck Classic Peritoneal Dialysis Catheter 1 Cuff Infant Coiled, Catalog # CF-4235/B; 15/05/2018 – Contour Adds Flex, Exits Zynga, Cuts Symantec: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Flex Ltd. (FLEX) and Encourages; 12/03/2018 – Kangaroo-M to Roam: Hanes’ New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs Bring the Pouch to Combat the Ouch; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 2in); 07/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Flex Acq Hldg Rtgs Unfctd By Waddington Grp Acq; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- CR-FLEX PCT FEM C-R MINUS CR-FLEX PCT FEM D-L MINUS CR-FLEX PCT FEM D-R MINUS CR-FLEX PCT FEM E-L; 26/03/2018 – SUZHOU DONGSHAN PRECISION MANUFACTURING SAYS IT SIGNS COOPERATION FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT TO SET UP FUND WORTH ABOUT 4.0 BLN YUAN WITH PARTNERS; 26/03/2018 – SUZHOU DONGSHAN PRECISION MANUFACTURING SAYS IT PLANS TO SET UP SPV IN HONG KONG FOR THE TRANSACTION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold FLEX shares while 72 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 470.93 million shares or 0.35% more from 469.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 105,475 were accumulated by Nomura Asset Ltd. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated accumulated 2.48 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Brave Asset Mgmt holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 12,900 shares. Icm Asset Management Wa reported 3.1% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Whittier Trust Of Nevada owns 3,825 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv invested in 0% or 58,500 shares. M&T Savings Bank Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 21,969 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). 9,062 were accumulated by Captrust Advsrs. Northern Corp holds 1.13M shares. Iridian Asset Limited Co Ct, Connecticut-based fund reported 11.12 million shares. Gulf Intll Financial Bank (Uk) Limited has 0.02% invested in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 129,765 shares. 50,111 are held by Two Sigma Secs Limited Liability Company. Johnson Inv Counsel Incorporated stated it has 0% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Jfs Wealth Advsr Lc invested in 0% or 719 shares.

Analysts await Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.08 EPS, down 150.00% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.16 per share. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by Flex Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -188.89% negative EPS growth.

Springbok Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.29 billion and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:MU) by 58,800 shares to 67,100 shares, valued at $2.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 925 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,089 shares, and has risen its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shaker Invs Ltd Liability Com Oh stated it has 15,374 shares. Whittier Trust Co owns 66 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 4.48 million are held by Luminus Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Etrade Limited Liability accumulated 26,113 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 3,686 were accumulated by Ls Invest Ltd Llc. Proxima Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 3.19% or 150,000 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 418,398 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Caymus Cap Lp holds 3.37% or 786,315 shares in its portfolio. Gulf Interest Bancshares (Uk) Ltd invested in 0.02% or 74,133 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Llp owns 1.13 million shares. 1.45 million were reported by Waddell & Reed Financial Incorporated. Northern Trust has 1.56 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 26,076 were accumulated by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 43,667 shares. Denali Advsr Limited Company reported 27,700 shares stake.

