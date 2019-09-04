Springbok Capital Management Has Raised Mack Cali Rlty (CLI) Position by $2.53 Million as Valuation Rose; Ingredion Com (INGR) Stock Price Declined While Reinhart Partners Has Increased Position by $1.16 Million

Springbok Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mack Cali Rlty Corp (CLI) by 4042.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc bought 115,013 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.84% . The hedge fund held 117,858 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.62M, up from 2,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mack Cali Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $20.49. About 309,008 shares traded. Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) has risen 22.89% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CLI News: 05/03/2018 S&P REVISES MACK-CALI REALTY CORP. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 28/03/2018 – Mack-Cali Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 4; 02/05/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty Sees FY FFO $1.80/Shr-FFO $1.90/Shr; 15/03/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty Corporation Announces Addition of Michael J. DeMarco to Board of Directors and Enhancements to Corporate Governance; 03/04/2018 – Mack-Cali at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 02/05/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty 1Q EPS 45c; 14/03/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 06/04/2018 – MACK-CALI BB FROM BB+ BY FITCH; 02/05/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty 1Q Rev $139M; 15/03/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty Adds of Michael J. DeMarco to Board of Directors

Reinhart Partners Inc increased its stake in Ingredion Inc Com (INGR) by 4.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc bought 12,305 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.16% . The institutional investor held 287,749 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.25 million, up from 275,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Ingredion Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $78.23. About 599,041 shares traded or 2.83% up from the average. Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) has declined 22.43% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.43% the S&P500. Some Historical INGR News: 04/04/2018 – Ingredion Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ingredion Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INGR); 20/04/2018 – Moody’s: Upgrade Reflects Ingredion’s Success at Shifting Product Mix Toward Larger Proportion of Specialty Food, Starch Ingredients; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Ingredion To Baa1; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – Ingredion Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 16; 20/04/2018 – INGREDION RAISED TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 16/05/2018 – INGREDION DECLARES QTRLY DIV OF $0.60/SHR; 23/04/2018 – Ingredion Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 17; 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC QTRLY NET SALES $1,469 MLN, UP 1 PCT; 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC INGR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.29 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold CLI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 74.68 million shares or 3.70% less from 77.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans, Minnesota-based fund reported 82,599 shares. Amica Retiree Medical reported 10,713 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada owns 4,007 shares. 12,300 are held by Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership. Wolverine Asset Management Ltd owns 29,610 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Geode Management Ltd has 1.35M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Comerica National Bank has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI). Allstate holds 135,187 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny accumulated 0.01% or 24,553 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0.01% in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI). Pnc Ser reported 5,340 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Arrowstreet Cap Lp accumulated 0% or 43,308 shares. Nebraska-based Ameritas Invest Prtn Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI). Bancshares Of America De holds 0% in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) or 258,547 shares. Goldman Sachs Group reported 417,515 shares.

Springbok Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.29 billion and $1.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group I by 250,000 shares to 699,771 shares, valued at $1.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 19,101 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 899 shares, and cut its stake in Synaptics Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:SYNA).

Since June 19, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $47,893 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold INGR shares while 114 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 57.75 million shares or 6.04% less from 61.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsrs Asset holds 0% or 631 shares. Hutchinson Cap Mgmt Ca, a California-based fund reported 62,987 shares. Hawaii-based Cadinha And Lc has invested 0.06% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Check Cap Mngmt Inc Ca owns 412,965 shares or 2.07% of their US portfolio. Lpl Fincl Ltd owns 22,599 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0.31% or 106,622 shares. First Advisors LP holds 153,953 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Moreover, Thrivent For Lutherans has 0.01% invested in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Moreover, Wellington Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership has 0.01% invested in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) for 300,930 shares. 6,663 are owned by Pinnacle Assoc Ltd. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 117,578 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Trust Company Of Vermont reported 4,754 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Albert D Mason accumulated 10,186 shares. Northern owns 0.02% invested in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) for 802,978 shares.

Reinhart Partners Inc, which manages about $4.85 billion and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp Com (NASDAQ:FITB) by 27,425 shares to 562,526 shares, valued at $14.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Borg Warner Inc (NYSE:BWA) by 13,869 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 510,473 shares, and cut its stake in Gentex Corp Com (NASDAQ:GNTX).