Springbok Capital Management Has Raised Exelon (Call) (EXC) Stake By $2.05 Million; 2 Analysts Are Bullish Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP) Last Week

Among 4 analysts covering Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has $5300 highest and $4600 lowest target. $49.38’s average target is 0.67% above currents $49.05 stock price. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had 8 analyst reports since April 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, September 27 with “Outperform”. Bank of America maintained the shares of BIP in report on Monday, September 23 with “Buy” rating. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $4700 target in Tuesday, July 30 report. The stock of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, July 18. See Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) latest ratings:

27/09/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: $50.0000 New Target: $53.0000 Maintain

23/09/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy Old Target: $47.0000 New Target: $51.0000 Maintain

30/07/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy Old Target: $43.0000 New Target: $47.0000 Maintain

18/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral New Target: $47.5000 Maintain

11/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal-Weight New Target: $46.0000 Initiates Coverage On

10/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

25/04/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

24/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

Springbok Capital Management Llc increased Exelon Corp (Call) (EXC) stake by 696.18% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Springbok Capital Management Llc acquired 43,720 shares as Exelon Corp (Call) (EXC)’s stock declined 10.40%. The Springbok Capital Management Llc holds 50,000 shares with $2.40 million value, up from 6,280 last quarter. Exelon Corp (Call) now has $47.20B valuation. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $48.58. About 4.30M shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 29/03/2018 – Exelon: LNG Terminal to Ensure Continued Reliable Supply of Fuel to Mystic Units While They Remain Operating; 25/05/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICES AFFECTS 84 WORKERS AT EXELON GENERATION CO; 14/05/2018 – EXELON RAISES NINE MILE POINT 2 TO 4% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 24/05/2018 – EXELON CORP – ANNOUNCES OUTCOME OF 2021-2022 PJM CAPACITY AUCTION – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS QUAD CITIES 1 REACTOR POWER TO 88% FROM 100%: NRC; 02/05/2018 – EXELON RAISES BRAIDWOOD 1 REACTOR TO 75% POWER FROM 12%: NRC; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS AA3 TO GRUNDY & WILL COS. CUSD 1 (COAL CITY), IL’S GO BONDS; 16/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Exelon; 19/04/2018 – EXELON IS ‘STRONGLY COMMITTED TO FUTURE OF NUCLEAR ENERGY’; 22/03/2018 – EXELON’S LASALLE 1 REACTOR CUT TO 24% POWER FROM 100%: NRC

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold EXC shares while 259 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 734.48 million shares or 1.02% less from 742.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Csat Investment Advisory LP invested in 1,578 shares. Dana Inv holds 512,406 shares. Alpha Windward Limited stated it has 888 shares. Barnett Commerce Inc invested in 240 shares. Adirondack reported 1,515 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 76,407 shares. 6,634 are held by Stonebridge Ltd Liability Corp. Gamco Investors Et Al stated it has 5,175 shares. Cibc Savings Bank Usa holds 7,398 shares. Axa holds 296,552 shares. Brown Advisory Inc reported 37,170 shares. Raymond James holds 722,496 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Rampart Co Limited Liability Corp invested in 71,454 shares. Rare has invested 0.03% in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC). 2,158 were reported by Orrstown Services Incorporated.

Springbok Capital Management Llc decreased Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) stake by 19,566 shares to 434 valued at $34,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) stake by 11,816 shares and now owns 8,825 shares. Align Technology Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:ALGN) was reduced too.

More notable recent Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Dividend Investors Making A Mistake With Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Exelon moving to Nasdaq, out of NYSE – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Morgan Stanley on utility stocks: what to own, what to avoid – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Three Mile Island nuclear plant shutting down today – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Exelon launches $20 million climate change investment initiative – Baltimore Business Journal” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Exelon (NYSE:EXC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Exelon has $6000 highest and $47 lowest target. $52.70’s average target is 8.48% above currents $48.58 stock price. Exelon had 11 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, May 16 report. The company was maintained on Friday, August 16 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $5200 target in Tuesday, August 13 report. The stock of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 6 by UBS. The stock of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) earned “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, April 10. On Friday, June 14 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, August 27 to “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Thursday, May 16 with “Neutral”.

The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $49.05. About 352,580 shares traded or 0.62% up from the average. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) has risen 8.18% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.18% the S&P500. Some Historical BIP News: 03/04/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Brookfield’s GrafTech seeking to raise more than $800-million in IPO; 23/04/2018 – Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Portfolio Manager Update Call; 15/03/2018 – Brookfield Select Opportunities Income Fund Announces Quarterly Distribution; 15/03/2018 – Brookfield Global Infrastructure Securities Income Fund Announces Quarterly Distribution; 17/04/2018 – BROOKFIELD HAD SAID IT WOULD USE PARTNERS WITHOUT NAMING THEM; 07/05/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Neighborhood Debuts at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 03/04/2018 – Star Phoenix: Brookfield-owned GrafTech looks to raise more than $800 million in IPO; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa To Brookfield, Wi’s Go Bonds; 29/03/2018 – TIKEHAU CAPITAL SC TKOO.PA – FINANCES THE ACQUISITION OF BIP BY APAX PARTNERS; 22/05/2018 – CIT LEAD ARRANGER ON $107.5M FOR OAKLAND BROOKFIELD JV PROJECT