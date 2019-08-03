Springbok Capital Management Has Raised Cvs Health (Put) (CVS) Position; Staley Capital Advisers Has Upped By $1.19 Million Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Stake

Springbok Capital Management Llc increased Cvs Health Corp (Put) (CVS) stake by 331.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Springbok Capital Management Llc acquired 19,200 shares as Cvs Health Corp (Put) (CVS)’s stock declined 2.55%. The Springbok Capital Management Llc holds 25,000 shares with $1.35M value, up from 5,800 last quarter. Cvs Health Corp (Put) now has $72.37 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $55.71. About 6.45 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH HOLDERS APPROVE AETNA PURCHASE; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades CVS Health to ‘BBB’ From ‘BBB+’; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health and Aetna shareholders approved the drugstore chain’s proposed $69 billion acquisition of the health insurer; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health announced it would acquire Aetna in December; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Adds eBay, Exits CVS, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 11/04/2018 – CVS to Help Patients Find Cheaper Drugs; 29/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: CVS’ management is no good at telling their story; 08/03/2018 – SnoreRx, the #1 Rated Anti Snoring Product, Sees Extraordinary Sales Success at CVS; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.87-Adj EPS $7.08; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health: Policy Solutions That Lower Drug Prices Are Aligned With CVS Business Model and Wouldn’t Be Expected to Hurt Profitability

Staley Capital Advisers Inc increased Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) stake by 2.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Staley Capital Advisers Inc acquired 20,853 shares as Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM)’s stock declined 15.29%. The Staley Capital Advisers Inc holds 901,633 shares with $51.42M value, up from 880,780 last quarter. Qualcomm Inc. now has $86.49 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $71.15. About 10.06M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/03/2018 – Broadcom: Acquisition of Qualcomm Remains Conditioned on Redomiciliation; 13/05/2018 – As one of the world’s largest telecom equipment makers, ZTE relied on U.S. companies such as Qualcomm and Intel for components; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm 2Q EPS 80c; 15/03/2018 – With Qualcomm behind it, Broadcom looks to smaller deals; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm to Reconvene Stockholders Meeting in San Diego; 13/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS CASH TENDER TO 5 PM ET APRIL 20; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom says to stick with U.S. 5G investment after Qualcomm deal; 29/03/2018 – Tsinghua Unigroup postpones mobile chip unit IPO; 18/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS WORKFORCE REDUCTION NEEDED FOR LONG-TERM GROWTH; 28/03/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm face MOFCOM meeting delay

Among 10 analysts covering Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Qualcomm Inc had 31 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital downgraded it to “Equal-Weight” rating and $7500 target in Thursday, July 18 report. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, February 26 with “Hold”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, May 2 by Canaccord Genuity. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by Canaccord Genuity. Bank of America maintained QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) on Tuesday, April 30 with “Neutral” rating. The company was upgraded on Thursday, May 2 by Raymond James. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, April 17. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, June 6. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, April 17 with “Buy”. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc decreased Vaneck Vectors Oil Service Etf stake by 56,200 shares to 49,500 valued at $853,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Twilio Inc Cl A stake by 28,084 shares and now owns 22,500 shares. Qurate Retail Inc. Qvc Group was reduced too.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $4.06 million activity. THOMPSON JAMES H sold $2.03M worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Reynders Mcveigh Management Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Conning accumulated 826,550 shares. Brinker Cap Incorporated invested in 0.17% or 78,669 shares. 32,517 were accumulated by Princeton Portfolio Strategies Gru Lc. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 565,417 shares. Atria Ltd Co holds 15,466 shares. Principal Fincl Gp invested in 0.09% or 1.71M shares. Butensky And Cohen Fin Security has 39,308 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 10,552 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Moreover, Compton Cap Mngmt Ri has 0.34% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 13,660 shares. M&T Bankshares holds 1.18 million shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. The Texas-based American National Registered Advisor Inc has invested 0.33% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Connecticut-based Impala Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.5% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Acg Wealth reported 7,749 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Rice Hall James Assoc Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.06% stake.

Among 17 analysts covering CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. CVS Health had 32 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 6. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Friday, March 15 with “Buy”. The rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo to “Hold” on Wednesday, February 20. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Loop Capital Markets. Argus Research maintained CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. The stock of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) earned “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, February 21. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, May 2 with “Buy”. The stock of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, February 21. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by Oppenheimer.

Springbok Capital Management Llc decreased Nokia Corp (NYSE:NOK) stake by 122,075 shares to 16,770 valued at $96,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Lam Research Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:LRCX) stake by 14,400 shares and now owns 6,700 shares. Ishares Tr (TLT) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advsr stated it has 0.05% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Schroder Mgmt holds 484,437 shares. Financial Architects holds 0.21% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 2,203 shares. Adage Capital Prtnrs Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability holds 0.22% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 1.62 million shares. Paragon Limited Liability reported 2.33% stake. 164,636 are held by Hartford Inv Management. Jane Street Group Lc reported 678,803 shares. South Dakota Invest Council reported 254,377 shares. Prudential Fin holds 0.38% or 4.24 million shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Assoc Limited holds 153,669 shares. American Insurance Tx owns 125,254 shares. 49 are owned by Private Ocean Ltd Liability. Cape Cod Five Cents Bank & Trust invested in 6,754 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability holds 0.23% or 670,000 shares. Lenox Wealth holds 0.02% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 1,484 shares.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. Another trade for 9,600 shares valued at $506,016 was made by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8. $105,600 worth of stock was bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 8. Another trade for 3,410 shares valued at $198,769 was bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $531,800 was made by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11.