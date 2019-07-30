Springbok Capital Management Has Lowered Its Ball (Put) (BLL) Holding by $649,890; As Micron Technology (MU) Shares Declined, Shareholder Consolidated Investment Group Has Cut Position by $1.90 Million

Consolidated Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 25.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc sold 46,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 137,584 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.69 million, down from 183,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $46.82. About 21.94 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 22/03/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ REV $7.20B TO $7.60B, EST. $7.29B; 22/05/2018 – Tech Today: Cheering Micron, Liking Smartsheet, Defending Pure — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – Tech Wreck: Corning, Micron, T.I Among Thursday’s Battered — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 23/03/2018 – Tech Today: Cutting Micron, Waiting for Dropbox, Scrutinizing Facebook — Barron’s Blog; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP OPERATING PROFIT 3.14 BLN YEN (+44.4 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 5.30 BLN YEN (+5.0 %); 22/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $55; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $54; 19/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $60; RATING OUTPERFORM; 02/04/2018 – Micron reported better than expected results on Thursday

Springbok Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ball Corp (Put) (BLL) by 88.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc sold 11,205 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 1,500 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87,000, down from 12,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ball Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $72.28. About 1.70M shares traded. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 62.96% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.53% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 24/05/2018 – Ladies and Gentlemen of Tampa Bay Jump into the Fight Against Human Trafficking with Gentlemen’s Ball; 25/04/2018 – ESPN: Source: Injured Ball brothers leave Lithuania; 06/03/2018 – BALL CORP – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, CASH, TO REPAY OUTSTANDING BORROWINGS UNDER TERM LOAN & REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITIES; 16/05/2018 – Bolton Emerges as Potential Wrecking Ball for Trump’s Kim Summit; 27/04/2018 – BALL CORP SAYS ON APRIL 25, BOARD AMENDED BYLAWS TO DECREASE BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM THIRTEEN TO TEN – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Ball Corp 1Q Net $125M; 02/04/2018 – Alleghey Cy: N Zone Sports Junior T Ball Ages Four and Five; 24/04/2018 – North America Aerosol Cans Market Forecast to 2023, With Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, BWAY Corporation, Exal Corporation & CCL Container Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/03/2018 – Race handicapper Sabato’s Crystal Ball also changed 26 House race ratings in favor of Democrats; 24/04/2018 – Ball Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.56M for 28.55 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Comm Of Vermont has 0% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). The New York-based Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership has invested 0.08% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). United Asset Strategies invested in 0.05% or 5,000 shares. Parkside Bancorporation And Trust holds 0.01% or 667 shares. Chevy Chase Trust owns 1.27M shares. Hartford Inv Management reported 0.25% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Australia owns 0.12% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 296,962 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company owns 4.47 million shares. Clough Limited Partnership holds 1.56% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 430,480 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv stated it has 0% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). The California-based Destination Wealth has invested 0% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Adage Capital Ptnrs Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.15% or 1.46 million shares. Manchester Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 1,902 shares. Huntington Bancorporation invested in 902 shares.

Consolidated Investment Group Llc, which manages about $200.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2,300 shares to 6,500 shares, valued at $2.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $6.16 million activity. HAYES JOHN A sold $5.06M worth of stock or 91,701 shares. $371,886 worth of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) shares were sold by Fisher Daniel William.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 36 investors sold BLL shares while 173 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 262.22 million shares or 4.96% less from 275.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Ww has 0.05% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Hightower Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 34,676 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Pnc Svcs Grp Inc has 0.01% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Cap Management Ltd Liability Company reported 68,663 shares. London Of Virginia holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 661,514 shares. Md Sass Invsts Serv stated it has 2.35% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Driehaus Capital Management Ltd Com holds 68,679 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Azimuth Capital Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio stated it has 146,699 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 107,961 are owned by Arizona State Retirement System. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans holds 0.22% or 1.20 million shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems reported 14,617 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv, Belgium-based fund reported 117,824 shares. Parametric Assocs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.04% or 807,889 shares.